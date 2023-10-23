Tottenham 2-0 Fulham: Post Match Player Ratings

Tottenham extended their Premier League unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-0 win over Fulham, who consistently wasted the ball and played themselves into trouble.

The first chance of the game came in less than a minute, with Son going close. Spurs were set up to enjoy a lot of the ball, with Fulham happy to sit in, keep their shape, and employ a disciplined low block.

The deadlock was finally broken after 36 minutes with a stunning goal from Heung-Min Son, who curled one into the top right-hand corner after Pedro Porro won the ball high up the pitch from Calvin Bassey's misguided pass.

The first half was the story of one man pulling all the strings, James Maddison. He was strong on the ball and always looked to get his team forward. Fulham would count themselves fortunate to only go in at the break one-nil down after a flurry of scintillating play from Tottenham towards the end of the first half, who came close to doubling their lead on numerous occasions.

James Maddison continued to pull the strings in the second half, and in the 53rd minute, he got his deserved goal, doubling Tottenham's lead and helping his side cruise to three points.

Here are the ratings for the match.

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario: 6

He did not have much to do in the game, but when he was called upon, he delivered. He made good saves, commanded his area, and was fantastic with the ball.

Pedro Porro: 7

Very strong on the right-hand side. Rarely beaten and kept the ball well when receiving it. A good day at the office for the right back.

Cristian Romero: 7

Absolutely solid. He is strong on the ball and helps his team get up the pitch. The Argentinian defender and Tottenham vice captain was not dribbled past at all in the game.

Micky van de Ven: 7

Much like his central partner, he was excellent. Not beaten at all and very good on the ball.

Destiny Udogie: 8

Fantastic throughout. Great underlapping attacking play and linked up well with Richarlison. He was key to stopping the Fulham counter-attack by winning the ball in high areas. A very strong performance that was unfortunately cut short through injury.

Pape Matar Sarr: 6

Kept the ball well and often broke up play in the middle of the park. Was replaced by Oliver Skipp due to injury at around the hour mark.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg: 6.5

Booked in the 34th minute for a late foul on Willian. He was everywhere in midfield and was important to Tottenham asserting their dominance over the game.

Dejan Kulusevski: 6

Out of Tottenham's attacking options Kulusevski was the least dangerous, but this was arguably due to their decision to overload the left side.

James Maddison: 9

The best player on the pitch. Controlled the game and was all over the pitch. He came deep, received the ball, found space, and played pin-point passes forward to get his team into good positions. He was instrumental in Tottenham's victory and thoroughly deserved his goal, which he took brilliantly.

Richarlison: 7

Always looked a threat on the left-hand side, linked up very well with Destiny Udogie. A very good performance from the Brazilian.

Heung-Min Son: 8

He was relatively quiet in the first half, but give him a chance, and he scores. He curled a beautiful effort into the top left-hand corner and turned into the provider for Tottenham's second. He was great on the ball as always, and he led his team from the front.

Substitutes

Emerson Royal (Udogie 55') 5

Very poor with the ball, giving it away on six occasions. He looked out of place on the left. Failed to have any real impact on the game.

Oliver Skipp (Sarr 62') 6

He won the ball well in midfield and was very accurate with the ball. Helped guide the Spurs home comfortably.

Brennan Johnson (Richarlison 81') N/A

Alejo Veliz (Maddison 82') N/A

Giovani Lo Celso (Son 82') N/A

Fulham

Bernd Leno: 5

The German shotstopper could not have done anything about either goal. He did not have many saves to make and pretty much did what he should have throughout the game.

Timothy Castagne: 7

Strong defensively and looking like a potential attacking outlet for Fulham, it could have been a much better night for Castagne if the attack in front of him were free-flowing.

Calvin Bassey: 3

Bassey, who typically plays on the left side of the centre of the defence, played on the right due to numerous injuries to Fulham's centre backs. He was extremely poor on the ball and massively at fault for both of Tottenham's goals. When attempting to play out from the back, he cheaply gave the ball away, causing the majority of Fulham's problems. It seems that Bassey is still yet to adjust to the quality of the Premier League.

Tim Ream: 6.5

The reason Tottenham only scored two was due to Ream's clearances, blocks, and interceptions. He defended well and cannot be blamed for Fulham's defeat, which was ultimately down to mistakes from his central defensive partner.

Antonee Robinson: 8

A very strong performance from the American right-back. Good on the ball and rarely beaten defensively. He was very disciplined, stayed in position, and was important to his side, keeping good defensive shape. He won the majority of his duels and was not afraid to put a tackle in. A good performance on a bad night for his team.

Saša Lukić: 5

Disappointing on the ball and frequently losing possession. He failed to win any of his duels and could not get anywhere near Tottenham's attacking players. A poor night from the defensive midfielder.

João Palhinha: 7

It was a good night for Palhinha in midfield, who won a lot of balls and defended well.

Andreas Pereira: 4

Extremely wasteful with the ball and did not offer Fulham much at all. Lacked attacking quality and could not get a foothold in midfield. It was understandable why Marco Silva pulled him off at halftime.

Bobby de Cordova Reid: 4

He failed to offer Fulham any real outlet, rarely got into good positions, and did not impose himself on the game.

Carlos Vinícius: 4

Vinícius failed to offer Fulham much in attack and was subbed off at half time. Massively wasteful on the ball and did not show a willingness to work without it.

Willian: 5

The Brazilian got in fantastic positions in wide areas and looked a threat down the left-hand side. However, his quality on the ball was just not there, with numerous misplaced passes and a lack of a clinical edge from the former Chelsea and Arsenal man.

Substitutes

Alex Iwobi (Pereira 45') 6.5

Had a slight impact off the bench. It did look like a threat but never really created a clear-cut chance. An average night from the Nigerian

Raúl Jiménez (Vinícius 45'): 5

Much like Vinícius in the first half, Jiménez failed to offer any real attacking threat for Fulham and pretty much summed up the lack of quality Fulham had in the final third.

Harry Wilson (De Cordova-Reid 62') 7

Fulham's bright spark! He came off the bench and showed a strong desire to get his team forward. He found himself in good positions and was the biggest nuisance to Tottenham's defence this evening.

Harrison Reed (Lukic 72')

Had no real impact off the bench and could not get into the game.

Tom Cairney (Palhinha 82') N/A