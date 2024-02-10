Tottenham Hotspur manager Robert Vilahamn believes his club can ‘dare to dream’ after they beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Spurs were consistently shut down by Charlton’s stable defence, but – in the 76th minute – Kit Graham kicked them into life with a powerful shot from the edge of the box. The playmaker subduedly celebrated against her former club, where she spent eight years.

They are now just two matches from an FA Cup final at Wembley — and Vilahamn is full of belief going into the crucial matches in the tournament.

“We dare to dream and want to be at Wembley. We want to lift that trophy in a full stadium, right? So, two more games before we are there. It’s not that far away, so let’s see who we get in the draw. Man City? Let’s beat them then! We’re going for it,” he told VAVEL.

Vinberg epitomises Spurs' squad depth

Tottenham had a plethora of options on the bench against Charlton. Martha Thomas came on at half-time, whilst Jessica Naz and goalscorer Graham also featured off the bench.

However, 20-year-old Matilda Vinberg also came on, despite struggling for minutes since arriving in January.

As a Swede himself, Vilahamn understands the struggles of moving from Scandinavia to England, which has played a part in her development at the club.

”I know her strength and she showed that a little bit today. I know she can be totally dominant in some phases of the game. Moving from Sweden to England as a 20-year-old, it takes time to do that,” he stated to VAVEL.

“I see in training that she takes steps every day, but she still has this transitional period where she needs to get used to the tempo and toughness. Today I think we saw what she can do and, when she takes the next step, she will probably be a starting player.

“I want to give her time to grow into it because I think being a 20-year-old and moving to England is not the easiest thing to do. I want to make sure she’s with us for the whole journey. Her set-pieces and left foot were very good today. She’s getting there but it’s no stress with her.

Her involvement epitomises Spurs’ squad depth, which Vilahamn is also happy to have.

“It’s absolutely necessary because it’s always a case of how many minutes can you play before they get too tired. Perhaps I should have rotated even more today in the starting 11,” he said.

“But it’s so hard to [work out]. You don’t want to rotate too many, but you want to give minutes to everybody. It was nice to see Luana [Bühler] come back today and Martha [Thomas] came in rested. I’m very happy with the squad. We have a good bench. That’s what we need if we want to compete against the top four.”

"Today wasn't the best performance"

It took Spurs until halfway through the second half to break the deadlock against the Championship leaders. They lacked fluidity in the final third, as captain Bethany England missed a plethora of chances.

Vilahamn told the media post-match that it wasn’t the ‘best performance’, but believes that is sometimes the case in cup games.

“Charlton had a very good game and I’ve spoken a lot about how we want to perform as a team and today wasn’t the best performance, but in cup games, you need to find ways to win if the game isn’t that good,” he said.

“Kit found a way to score that goal and we created chances, so it’s a deserved win, but Charlton had a good game. If you score a goal in the early stages, you can play it out and everything works out. But then you don’t do that and, you know we’ve played three games in seven days and I can tell some players are making decisions because they are tired. That was one of the reasons in the first half.

“Grace Clinton has been amazing in these games, but now, she’s playing three games in seven days and I don’t think she would have done that ever before. That’s why she doesn’t nail everything. We had new players come in on the second half and they did a great job."

England is 'taking steps'

Bethany England has struggled for Tottenham since returning from a serious hip injury in December. She is yet to score in the WSL, as she continually fails to form a consistent partnership with Martha Thomas.

England missed three golden chances against Charlton. Her first was a header in front of an open goal, the second she dragged a shot wide and the third she rattled a shot against the bar. It was not her day, but Vilahamn is not concerned.

“I think if you look at what she did when she was creating chances today, there was a big step from previous games,” he stated.

“She’s still in the box, creating chances [and] she could have scored two/three goals today, but she’s coming back from a long injury. Even if you’re England or Clinton, the self-confidence needs to be worked on.

“She had a good game. I know she can score those goals and be even better. She’s taking steps and I’m not stressed about her situation.”