Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal: Spurs seal first WSL victory over Gunners thanks to Martha Thomas goal

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Martha Thomas of Tottenham Hotspur scores their team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Women's Super League, thanks to a stunning team goal - capped off by Martha Thomas.

It sealed their first-ever victory against their arch-rivals in WSL history on a memorable day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Thomas' goal epitomised the work of Robert Vilahamn since the Swedish manager joined, as - via six consecutive passes - they flowed from back to front.

The first half in N17 failed to match up to the pre-match spectacle. As Spurs' famous trumpet built up the atmosphere, the football on the pitch did not live up to the hype. Arsenal lacked the clinical edge in the final third, especially against Spurs' resolute defending.

Their lack of finishing soon cost them as Martha Thomas gave Tottenham the lead. A free-flowing move from back to front ended with the Scotwoman latching onto Celin Bizet's well-weighted pass in front of Spurs' famous South Stand.

Arsenal continued to press Spurs until the last minute, but they were continually denied by Barbora Votíková. It sees them stay second, level on points with Chelsea, but the West London club now have a game in hand. Spurs stay fifth, yet close the gap to Liverpool.

Up next, neither side plays until the 14th of January in the FA Cup due to the league's winter break, providing much-needed rest for the players.

Story of the match

Tottenham made one change to the team that drew 3-3 with Arsenal in the Continental Cup on Wednesday. Captain Bethany England replaced Jessica Naz.

However, Arsenal were a stark comparison. The visitors made nine changes, with only Katie McCabe and Frida Maanum staying in the starting 11.

Arsenal unsurprisingly dominated possession at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Spurs had the first chance of the match. Martha Thomas combined with Kit Graham and played a delicate through-ball in behind to England. Albeit from a tight angle, England powered her shot centrally down the goal.

Caitlin Foord and Alessia Russo both came close for Arsenal in quick succession. The Australian's shot deflected narrowly past the post, whilst - from the resulting corner - Russo guided her header from close range above the bar.

The Australian looked like Arsenal's most dangerous player early on, epitomised by her powerful shot 17 minutes in. She cut in from the left flank, beat the opposition defender and crashed her shot off the far post.

As the match settled into a cycle of attack versus defence, Spurs offered very few glimpses of hope in the first half. When they did enter Arsenal's half, Grace Clinton acted as a beacon of light for her side, consistently attacking defenders on her own. Even if it did not usually end with a clear-cut chance, the 20-year-old showcased her talent consistently.

Foord continued to be Arsenal's brightest spark, firing another shot past Votíková's post, yet the Gunners failed to register a shot on target in the first 40 minutes. Maanum quickly ended that record as she forced the Czech Republican goalkeeper into a fine save to her left.

England - billed as the poster girl for the North London Derby - only managed 45 minutes in her second match since returning from injury, as she was replaced by Jessica Naz.

Similarly to the first half, Arsenal immediately pressured Spurs. Shots from Maanum and McCabe in quick succession warned the hosts before Russo guided a promising header wide of the goal. Jonas Eidevall's side were continually knocking at the door.

Beth Mead continued Arsenal's pressure, only for her low, curling shot to be denied by a last-ditch block from Molly Bartrip 55 minutes in. However, completely against the run of play - Tottenham took the lead through top goalscorer Thomas.

From goalkeeper to the goal, Spurs swept through Arsenal with six consecutive passes. Thomas played Bizet in behind on the counter-attack; the Norweigian continued the free-flowing move, eventually slowing down to allow Thomas to catch up.

Bizet played a delicate ball across goal for the former Manchester United striker, as her outstretched leg placed it past Manuela Zinsberger. It was a stunning goal - typical of Robert Vilahamn's style of play - that sent the home fans into delight.

Arsenal continued to pressure despite going 1-0 down; Russo - at the heart of the Gunners' attacks - fired a powerful volley towards goal, but Votíková was once again composed in the net, comfortably saving the strike.

Following a brief pause for a medical emergency in the away end, 11 minutes were added in stoppage time, providing Arsenal with hope they could make a comeback. However, they were never able to, despite a last-minute attempt by Kyra Cooney-Cross which was blocked by Ashleigh Neville.

The full-time whistle brought joy around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the hosts claimed their first win against their arch-rivals.

Player of the match - Barbora Votíková

It would have been easy to give this award to goalscorer Thomas or to Celin Bizet for her stunning assist, but Votíková played a key role for Spurs, continuously staying composed in goal.

She made eight saves throughout the match, whilst helping Spurs start attacks with their effective but bold strategy of playing out from the back.

The former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper was making her first start in the WSL - and it will be unlikely she is replaced by Becky Spencer after a remarkable performance.