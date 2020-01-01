on VAVEL
Tottenham Hotspur Women's Football Club are a professional women’s football club who play in the FA Women’s Super League, the top division in England. They currently play their fixtures at the Hive Stadium in Edgeware, sharing it with men's National League outfit Barnet and FA Women's Championship side London Bees. The club are managed by a joint team of Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, and are affiliated with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Histor...
