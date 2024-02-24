Crystal Palace thrashed ten-man Burnley 3-0 in Oliver Glasner's first game as the boss of the Eagles, making him just the second of the last fifteen Palace bosses to win their first game in charge.

In a game that the South London club dominated, the breakthrough did not come until the 68th-minute when Chris Richards fired the Eagles in front.

Just three minutes later, Palace doubled their lead through a well-worked goal, scored by Jordan Ayew.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta rounded off the afternoon by dispatching a penalty and ensuring that all three points would stay in South London.

The victory saw Palace climb eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Room for improvement

Glasner, who was impressed with his Palace side and pleased with his first day at the office, made it clear that this is only the beginning for him and his Palace side, with refinement at the top of his agenda.

"I don’t think it was our best performance but it was an okay start," he said.

It’s important that we stay humble, we know it was a very good performance but I could also see many things we can improve and we’ll continue working on it.

"We’ll work hard to improve, step by step but the players showed me today that they’re are willing to go into the same direction."

Palace have been the lowest ranking team in the league in terms of their conversion rate from attacking set pieces. They also have a dire record at defending them.

"We have to work on set pieces and most of the time this week we focussed on set plays."

Fantastic França

On the 66th-minute, Palace made a double substitution with Adam Wharton, who seemed like a red card waiting to happen, and Odsonné Edouard making way for Matheus Franca and Naouirou Ahamada.

Just a matter of minutes later, the Brazilian found himself with an assist and a penalty earnt, helping the Eagles to claim all three points in Glasner's inaugural game as Palace boss.

Oliver Glasner bestowed high praise upon the 20-year-old's performance.

“He had a big impact, He showed confidence and this is what I spoke with him about this week.

"He’s excellent in one-on-one situations but maybe he didn’t take those situations as often as he could. This is his quality – it’s nothing I have done with him. I can’t teach him one-on-ones in three days, but credit to him.

"He had the support from the whole team. If he had lost his duals, all the others would have fought back to get the ball back. This feeling and spirit I could feel today.”

Andersen's early exit

Crystal Palace centre-back, Joachim Andersen departed the field with eleven minutes of stoppage time left to play. The Palace boss provided an update on the Danish defender.

“He told us he had a little bit of cramps, so we of course don’t want to take any risks and this was the reason he came off.”

Pivotal patience

Palace were always on top at Selhurst Park, if anything it was a dominant performance by the Eagles who showed that they are levels above Vincent Kompany's dire Burnley side.

However, Palace didn't have it all their way failing to take many chances with it taking them 68 minutes to break the deadlock. Glasner praised his side's patience which proved vital to ensuring they walked away with all three points.

"The message at half-time was to stay patient, always keep the balance in the game and then we will create our opportunities to score. This is how it happened. We had a great impact from the substitutes, so Ahamada was responsible for the corner before the first goal and Franca had the assist and was fouled for our penalty.

I’m really happy, we showed teamwork today from the first to the last second of the game. I’m really happy, I think it was a deserved win."

Teamwork securing maximum points

Glasner emphasised the importance of teamwork in his style of football, ensuring that winning matches are not about individual moments of brilliance but the platform the rest of the team provides, praising his team for how they work together to secure victory.

"I hope we all can see that we function as a unit. I don’t believe that one player decides games because he always needs all the other players either to get the ball to where he can score but also to defend as a team. For me, the best thing from this game was the balance we had."