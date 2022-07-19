Five players Crystal Palace could target before the transfer window shuts

Crystal Palace finally confirmed their third signing of the summer last week, with the unveiling of box-to-box midfielder Cheick Doucouré from Lens.

A top target for the club this summer, the Malian joins Sam Johnston and Malcolm Ebiowi as the latest new faces, continuing the squad overhaul that began last year. There are also strong rumours linking them to Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards, with a deal for the U.S international seemingly close at the time of writing.

The rebuild has gone swimmingly well so far, with all of last summer’s signings enjoying their debut seasons to varying degrees, and this year’s recruits all come with dignified reputations. Even so, there are still holes in the squad that need filling, and Dougie Freedman, the Sporting Director with the Midas touch, cannot put his feet up yet.

We've taken a look at some players the Eagles could target before the summer is out.

Right Back – Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Palace were first linked with a swoop for the Manchester United man - their former employee - back in April when the Red Devils announced their next manager as Eric ten Hag. The Dutchman is very likely to want a full-back who’s more technically proficient than AWB, which leaves him out in the cold.

As Vavel wrote about previously, with Palace needing a long-term successor to Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne, it’s a deal that could make a lot of sense, but it also comes with risk. If Nathan Ferguson can stay injury-free, then there are already three first-team right-backs at the club, and they may decide the money is spent better elsewhere. A lack of recent news suggests this could be the case.

Centre Back – Levi Colwill

One of the most sought-after players of the summer, Chelsea’s Colwill enjoyed an outstanding 21/22 campaign on loan at Huddersfield Town, where he helped the Terriers to an unexpected play-off final appearance. At just 19, he is already considered one of the top defensive talents in the country. News that the Blues are willing to let him leave on a permanent deal has been greeted with surprise, though they are looking to recruit several new centre-backs this summer - and that would block his path to the first team.

A natural left-footer with immense technical prowess, Colwill is in high demand with Palace as part of a chasing pack that includes Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton. Reports this week indicate the Eagles could be front runners, although any deal would not be cheap, and Chelsea are likely to want the protection of a buy-back or sell-on clause.

Central Midfielder – Lewis O’Brien

Another who has built a sterling reputation for himself at Huddersfield, O’Brien is a delightful player to watch. His low centre of gravity allows him to skip past challenges with ease in the middle of the park, and he has a keen eye for a pass with his trusty left foot.

At 5”8, the Englishman is small in stature but big on heart – he isn’t afraid to shirk a challenge and is considered one of the leaders in the dressing room, even at 23. A near-ever-present figure in midfield, he has missed just 13 league games in the past three seasons.

Even after signing Doucouré, the Eagles need further reinforcements in midfield. Cheick Kouyate is departing on a free transfer, James MacArthur is now 34, and Luka Milivojevic has been in poor form for some time. O’Brien could fit the bill nicely.

Winger/Forward – Morgan Gibbs-White

The most ambitious of the options here, Gibbs-White is a player generating more than just rumours this summer. In the past week, Wolves are reported to have rejected a £25 million offer from Everton for the 22-year-old.

Click on a YouTube compilation of him and it’s easy to see why. The Staffordshire-born man possesses remarkable composure in and around the box, nabbing 11 goals and nine assists last year at Sheffield United - and he has pace, vision and skill. He scores lots of different types of goals, including tap-ins, late arrivals into the box to finish team moves, and spectacular long-range efforts, too.

That kind of versatility would be welcomed by Patrick Vieira, who has shown a willingness to try players in multiple different positions and play different styles.

Whether Palace could afford him at upwards of £30 million is another matter.

Striker – Joël Piroe

Piroe’s debut 21/22 campaign at Swansea was a revelation. After joining from PSV Eindhoven for around £2 million, the Dutchman proved the surprise hit of the Championship, bagging 22 goals at a rate of one every other game.

A composed finisher with a silky first touch and an uncanny ability to find space in the penalty area - Joël Piroe’s game is not dissimilar to that of Eddie Nketiah, who Palace pursued so hard last summer. To ward off suitors, the Swans are reported to have put a price tag of £20 million on his head, and Palace are unlikely to cough up that much for a player with just a single year in the Championship under his belt.

Piroe would be a gamble, but he may yet prove a bargain for somebody.