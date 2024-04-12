Emma Hayes looks ahead to her remaining weeks as Chelsea boss

Chelsea travel to Manchester United on Sunday in the semi-final of the FA Cup just three days after returning from international duty.

The culmination of the break signifies the beginning of the end for Emma Hayes as she embarks on her final stretch of games in charge of the Blues after 12 years in the post.

The Chelsea boss was quizzed on her feelings ahead of the final stretch of the season with the Blues aiming to complete a historic treble which would see Hayes win the Champions League for the first time in her career.

“I’m not sentimental about it. I did when I drove in this morning start taking in some things that I might have just breezed past. I’m absolutely committed to doing everything that I possibly can to help the team achieve its goals.”

She went on to add how she used the international break to take some time away to ensure that she is best placed to guide her side to an illustrious treble.

“I’ve learned over the years to take time over the international break to rejuvenate and get fresh because when you have to do eight ten-game blocks it takes a toll on you.

“We’re not in the position where we have four games between now and May 21st. It’s the players that I feel for, especially the international players they literally go and then they have to go again.

“So I’m fortunate, as are many of the staff, that we can get a little bit of a rest bite. I always say that if I don’t do that then I’m not going to be at my best for the team. I feel fresh, focused and just ready for the last part.”

Selflessly, Hayes rubbished claims that her departure gives Chelsea extra motivation to claim the remaining three pieces of silverware that are up for grabs.

“The team wants to win for themselves, they want to win for the football club, they want to win for their families, they want to win because they’re winners.

“They’re sick to death of what they need to do for me. And that's fair, it’s not about me, it’s about them and us as a collective making sure we maximise the situation we’re in.

“There are three pieces of silverware up for grabs and I’m very grateful we’re in the position to be competing for them.”

Fine margins

Chelsea’s Conti Cup fortunes could have been very different if a handball in the build-up to Mayra Ramirez’s 30-yard screamer would not have been spotted by VAR. In the league, due to the absence of VAR, the goal would have more than likely stood. However, Emma Hayes wasn’t too downbeat about the impact of the technology insisting that it is vital to the Women’s game.

“VAR had an impact on Sunday. But, I want VAR so let me be clear about that. I think that’s essential even if it worked against us.”

Further reflecting on the game, Hayes drew upon the fact narrow margins cost her Chelsea side while remaining optimistic ahead of a massive five weeks of football.

“It was tight. These games can go either way, it’s a different game if you get the first goal. If we weren’t competing in the FA Cup or the League or the Champions League then I’d feel a bit worse. It’s a loss but we’ve got other things to look forward to.”

“I would really hate to be at this stage of the season not competing for anything. So, I’m happy to be in a place where we’ve still got the FA Cup, Champions League and the League to still be competing in.”

A ‘Bright’ outlook

Ahead of Sunday’s cup semi-final, Hayes shared that her entire squad have returned from international duty with a clean bill of health albeit, the Blues haven’t yet had the chance to have a complete training session.

“We’ve had a session today where some were in and some were in part of it. We have a full quota to select from.

Millie Bright, who has been out since November with a knee injury has returned to Chelsea training. But, Hayes was cautious not to put pressure on the defender by adding a timescale to her return.

“She was in the group today - she was doing some basic actions. She’s been out a long time so I think it’s unfair to put that pressure on Mille. I don’t know when she will be back.”