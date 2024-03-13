Chelsea-Arsenal is the most played fixture in WSL history, with the head-to-head record perfectly balanced at ten wins apiece, so this game is one of the WSL’s marquee fixtures, and this year has the potential to define the title race.

The Gunners have already demonstrated their ability to outclass Emma Hayes’ side in a 4-1 domination at Emirates Stadium back in December. But for them to tip this year’s title race in their favour, they are going to have to edge ahead tonight, because nothing less than a victory today will realistically keep them in the running. Given that they already have a three-point deficit to make up for both Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City.

However, Chelsea has been severely broken down this season in terms of injuries. Millie Bright has missed nearly the whole season due to a knee injury, while Sam Kerr ruptured her ACL in January. In addition, striker Mia Fishel, whom Chelsea acquired in the summer to serve as Kerr’s backup, tore her ACL last month while on international duty.

To make up for these absences, Chelsea signed Columbian forward Mayra Ramirez from Levante and Swedish defender Nathalie Björn from Everton during the January transfer window, but will both be out for this clash at the top of the table. Chelsea will, meanwhile, most likely find a way to compete and are expected to come out with at least a point this evening.

It is no secret that there is a feisty rivalry between the two managers. Arsenal's Jonus Eidevall paid tribute to Emma Hayes in his pre-match press conference, saying, “Emma is a very intelligent person to have conversations with about the game.” To which, Hayes responded, “he [Jonus Eidevall] can be a pain in the backside on the touchline to the fourth official. But I have huge respect for him with the work that he’s done at Arsenal [...] It’s business tomorrow night, our friendship will be put aside.”

The game is to be played at a [most recently reported] 30,000 full Stamford Bridge, which is the biggest crowd Chelsea has attracted this season. And with the quadruple for Emma Hayes looking more and more likely as the weeks go on, they will be hoping the comforts of home will place them firmly at the top of the tree.

TEAM NEWS

CHELSEA

As far as Chelsea team news goes, “there’s a big treatment room at this moment in time” according to Hayes. She announced yesterday in her pre-match press conference that there is “no Mayra Ramirez, no Nat Björn, maybe no Fran Kirby, Lauren James has been sick. Maren Mjelde, no Ann Berger.”

These players will join the likes of Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Aniek Nouwen and Millie Bright who are all out with long-term injuries. Meaning Hayes will have to rely on the strength and depth of their bench for the London Derby tonight.

ARSENAL

Arsenal Boss Jonus Eidevall has said the Gold Cup players have “returned very well” adding “we’ve come from a situation where we looked a little bit shallow a couple of weeks ago with squad depth but we’re looking much more with more competition in more positions.”

Eidevall also confirmed that Laura Wienroither is in contention for a matchday start at the end of this block, before the international break.

However, defender Amanda Illestedt announced her pregnancy earlier this week which will see her participate in light training but will not be in contention for a matchday start until after she has given birth.



ONES TO WATCH

CHELSEA - Catarina Macario

From 2021, when she joined Chelsea, to 2023, when she made her debut for the Blues, Catarina Macario’s recovery from her ACL injury has been a drawn-out and difficult process.

After recovering from her knee injury that kept her out of action for more than 600 days, she scored on her debut at Leicester and kept the goals coming at Everton in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup quarterfinals in the 66th minute after coming off the bench.

After some great work by Aggie Beever-Jones, Macario polished off the one moment of exceptional quality as she tucked the ball into the back of the net.

Since completing her ACL surgery in June 2022, few could have foreseen the impact Macario has had in such little time. The USA international, however, claims that since being welcomed to the team when she was a long way off from playing again, she has been driven to repay the Blues’ faith in her.



ARSENAL - Emily Fox

Fresh off the back of winning the Gold Cup with the US Women’s National Team, Emily Fox will be rearing to go in red on Friday night.

Since joining Arsenal in the January transfer window, 25-year-old Emily Fox has been on fire and has slotted into an Arsenal side already full of quality. Not only can she clear defensively, but she also brings the ball forward, the typical modern-day fullback. Full of vision and oozes vision that Arsenal needed to improve.

Losing Noelle Maritz at the start of the year was slightly worrying given her versatility. Still, Fox has eased any concerns by immediately making an impact in the team, strengthening the backline with more to come.

LIKELY LINEUPS



CHELSEA

Hampton, Perisset, Carter, Lawrence, Charles, Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Kaneryd, Leupolz, Beever-Jones.

ARSENAL

Zinziberger, McCabe, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, Foord, Mead, Little, Walti, Foord, Pelova, Russo.



HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

The game takes place this evening at 7 pm at Stamford Bridge.

It will be screened live on Sky Sports. You can also catch live updates on BBC Radio London Sport and BBC 5Live.