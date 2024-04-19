Enzo Fernandez missed Chelsea's 6-0 win over Everton through injury as reports in Argentina suggested he had suffered an inflammation in his adductor.

However, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the Argentine midfielder will be ready to play a part ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday.

"Enzo has trained really well the last few days and is going to be a part of the team for tomorrow."

When asked about the extent of the injury that kept him sidelined on Monday night, the Chelsea boss confirmed that Fernandez has suffered problems with his hip, not ruling out a potential hernia.

"It’s true that in the past he suffered some problems there. But, he’s dealing well with the situation. We always assess him day by day. Of course, we need to protect him because he’s a young guy and the future is important, not the present."

The Blues boss stressed that he will put the player first, and if there is any risk to his health, he would not be seen on the field.

"We will do the best for him. We have the experience to manage this situation. First of all, the most important thing is him as a person not as a player.

"The most important thing is how he feels and to make sure that he is comfortable in the situation and we will always support his decision. We are not here to force him to do something, we are here to support him, to help, and to advise him."

Pochettino was quick to shut down claims that the midfielder would soldier on for the remainder of the season before having any issues addressed as he's not looking for players to present themselves as "heroes."

"It’s a tricky situation. The most important thing is that he is ready to perform at his best. We don’t want heroes, we want players who can perform in the best way to help the team achieve what we want."

