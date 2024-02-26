The Carabao Cup final was lost in one of the most embarrassing manners possible with a £200m midfield which couldn't even stand out against Liverpool's reserve players.

Blame will be put on the owners and directors - rightly so. It would be narrow-minded to pin the problems purely on one person. However yesterday, for me, again emphasized that Mauricio Pochettino is not the man to lead Chelsea Football Club.

Initial stance & tactical direction

The appointment at first wasn't welcomed with open arms, considering his background with Tottenham Hotspur. More concerning however, the lack of trophies won within his time at the North London club which was always going to raise eyebrows in regards to the direction of the team.

Embed from Getty Images

Questions have consistently been raised about his tactical awareness. Sure, his man-management and development of young players might be well-respected but the tactical emphasis that a manager brings is something that, for me, should be at the forefront before making an appointment. It has to be at a top and proven level.

I've never been convinced on his tactical ability. When you consider his time at PSG, where he somehow managed to lose out on the Ligue 1 title in 20/21 along with reports that a PSG player who had claimed they rarely ever did any tactical work.... that's alarming.

Of course football isn't all about tactics. You need a team that shows the passion, will and commitment. You need cohesion and familiarity amongst the players. Yet, is Pochettino doing himself any justice with his management of the players?

Carabao Cup final - Tactics? What tactics?

My concern of Pochettino throughout the whole season has always been how he tactically sets the team up. There is a £200m pivot who have failed to impress consistently this season and who are now labelled flops by many rival fans and pundits. Are Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez really that poor on and off-the-ball? I struggle to think so when you consider their stocks at previous clubs where they excelled in a team that played to their strengths.

In my opinion, Moises Caicedo has never been a natural defensive-midfielder. His best moments come when he acts as a box-to-box midfielder with nowhere near as much defensive responsibility that he's had to carry since arriving at Chelsea.

Embed from Getty Images

When you then consider his partner Enzo Fernandez has lacked agility and athleticism to defend in transitions and duels all season - it's been far too easy for opposition teams to run through our midfield. It's a midfield pivot that holds more weaknesses than positives. However, Pochettino continues to start them together as a double pivot whilst the same problems occur every week. Why?

Surely going to a midfield three would serve better? Maybe the injury of Romeo Lavia prevents that switch, but a midfield three would definitely suit Enzo and Caicedo a lot more. They would have less defensive responsibility playing ahead of a defensive midfielder who can eat up ground and act as a 'bully', ideally like Rodri, Fabinho and Rice etc. Chelsea have lacked that profile of player since the days of Nemanja Matic.

Like c’mon man. Why is Enzo the one making a half-space run here. That’s not his game. AT ALL. https://t.co/pw8fSPTo0N pic.twitter.com/eSWLyvecA3 — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) January 9, 2024

The approach in extra time alone is what baffled me and many others most. The change to sit back and play for penalties despite the changes Jurgen Klopp made, was thoroughly confusing.

The game was there to win amidst all the chances both sides had. It goes back to Pochettino and the lack of control he seems to have with the group of players. Where's the desire? Where's that steel resistance that Chelsea sides of previous years would always show?

Pochettino is also a manager who has prioritised the importance of fitness - yet the players looked dead on their feet after 75 minutes. It's a key reminder too, that Chelsea don't have European football this season whilst Liverpool played just last Wednesday. Yikes.

Internal problems that go beyond Pochettino

In defence of the Argentinian, there are factors that are simply beyond his control. The reluctance from the board to bring in experienced leaders when it's evidently clear Pochettino had asked for that is mind-boggling - let alone the lack of striker which has been a problem since the Romelu Lukaku saga. The blend always has to be there in having top class players, experienced players and youngsters coming through.

Embed from Getty Images

However, the clear obsession on 'building for the future' has gone too far with the owners and directors ignoring the need to compete in the present. The squad planning with the amount of money spent is shocking and is something the directors and owners should hold their hands up for.

Injuries have also been a major problem. Not just a struggle this season - Thomas Tuchel's reign also saw a period where we once had half our senior players out. Many changes have been made in the medical department but looking from the outside, it seems to be exactly the same.

Embed from Getty Images

Romeo Lavia who was signed with huge expectations, has barely kicked a ball in a Chelsea shirt. Amongst many other absentees, it is a struggle for any manager to build consistency with.

To become a top team you need consistency in a strong core of players you can rely on each week. You need players who possess tactical, technical and physical brilliance. After spending near £1bn, we still seem a long way off that level which is quite remarkable to say the least.

What is success now under Pochettino?

This is a question that'll certainly divide opinion. Sections from this fanbase will say top six, but I think that'll very soon move out of our reach with the lack of progress this season. Whether it be lack of player development, injuries or coaching set-up - there is next to no promise that we'll go on a consistent run in order to claim European football.

I imagine failure to get European football this season will pile on more trouble in regards to FFP too, so things may get much worse before they get better for Chelsea.

I'm beginning to think where we'd be right now with Graham Potter, but hindsight is a wonderful thing. I can't help but think things will only get worse the longer we stick with Mauricio Pochettino.

If the club had a top, proven manager that knows how to utilise our expensive signings along with better luck in the injury department - and maybe Chelsea can save themselves from finishing mid-table again next season...

Embed from Getty Images