On Monday evening, Chelsea thrashed Everton 6-0 to extend their unbeaten run to ten games. However, as always with the Blues this season, the game still managed to create its fair share of controversy.

Four goals to the good with the game dead and buried, Chelsea were awarded a penalty. Noni Madueke then took it upon himself to get the ball, take it to the spot, and act as if he'd be taking the penalty, pushing others away.

In a series of comedic events, Nicholas Jackson tried to get in on the act and stake a claim to take it while Cole Palmer - Chelsea's top scorer and penalty taker - was on the pitch.

Embarrassingly for Chelsea, this was the second time this campaign that a spat over a penalty had arisen. The first came against Leicester in the FA Cup when Raheem Sterling took the ball from Palmer and took an unconvincing penalty that was saved comfortably by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Against Leicester, the Blues showed a lack of maturity and leadership, with the captain, Connor Gallagher, not asserting himself and ensuring the set penalty taker took the penalty.

But, against Everton, the captain showed a much more assured side of himself, ensuring that history did not repeat itself and that Cole Palmer took the penalty.

As it happened, Palmer took the penalty and scored Chelsea’s fifth. But, for Pochettino, the goal did not save him or his players from the embarrassment.

Ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, the Argentine coach addressed the incident, providing insight as to how the incident was addressed.

“We were talking a lot after Monday. I think it’s clear, I think I made it clear after the game. We had a meeting with all the players and staff - the sporting director was also involved.

“I explained my feelings and how we will act in the future if something like this happens again.

“I was really clear in my message. Now, we need to move on. They are clever and they understand the situation.”

However, Pochettino attempted to strike some balance with a penalty shootout potentially being on the cards this weekend, praising the bravery his players have in wanting to take a penalty.

“In some ways, I don’t like it. But, it's good that players want to take the responsibility to take the penalties to show their personality and character.”

Immaturity has been a word that has been synonymous with Chelsea this campaign, and once again, the incident on Monday night showed that. The Chelsea boss admitted that his players need to learn to respect the authority in West London.

“They need to respect the rules and discipline is so important and the way that they approached it was in a very wrong way.

“So now, it’s important for us to learn to apply common sense and discipline and act differently in the future.”