Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City: Player ratings as Arsenal emerge victoriously

Arsene Wenger and his men got the much needed three points | Photo via Getty Images

Arsenal were coming off the back of poor league form, after facing defeat against West Brom and Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

However, Arsene Wenger and his side managed to get it together in this tie with Leicester City.

It wasn't straightforward though, with the Gunners relying on an own goal courtesy of Robert Huth to help them pick up the three points. But how did the players fare?

Goalkeeper

Petr Cech - 7

Leicester's attack failed to really test Cech, but when called upon he did his task well. He denied a clear-cut opportunity from Riyad Mahrez early on, as well as staying composed with loose balls in the box.

Defence

Gabriel Paulista - 6

Despite having very little to do, Gabriel looked fairly rusty, not showing the defensive performance he did in the previous match. He did deny a goalscoring opportunity after Koscielny was on the floor, though.

Laurent Koscielny - 7

Koscielny showed the leader attributes we all know he has. Despite missing his header, he solidified the back three and helped them towards the clean sheet.

Nacho Monreal - 6

Moved to the centre back position for today's game and looked comfortable there. Despite causing the goal and sticking to his defensive tasks well, the Spaniard lacked quality in the final third.

Midfield

Hector Bellerin - 6

An average game for the wing back. He added to the attacking threat but his end product was atrocious. He showed great bursts of pace and got stuck in at the back when needed.

Francis Coquelin - 5

A lacklustre performance from Francis. There was a moment where he burst forward and put in an excellent cross but there wasn't enough of that. He looked unstable defending against the pace of Leicester.

Granit Xhaka - 8 (MOTM)

He made Arsenal tick when it was needed most. He bossed the midfield whilst deploying the box-to-box role. His range of passing was exquisite as he dictated play and tried to move defence to attack as often as possible.

The Swiss international was key to Arsenal's passing movements | Photo via Getty Images

Kieran Gibbs - 5

A night to forget for Gibbs. He obtained a large amount of possession but he wasn't the man to execute Wenger's left-sided attacking plan; it was shown by him being subbed off before Arsene's infamous 70-minute mark.

Attack

Mesut Özil - 6

As always, Özil was at the heart of the majority of Arsenal's passing movements. There were a few times that the German had found himself in promising positions but the passes were played too late. The most impressive of the front three.

Theo Walcott - 4

There was only one time where Walcott tested Kasper Schmeichel. Despite his blistering speed, when on the ball, he seemed to slow down attacks a lot.

Alexis Sanchez - 5

He showed the passion and drive he's had throughout the whole of the season but failed to use that to his advantage. He retained possession a lot but a lot of his possession came to nothing.

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud - N/A

Did what he does best by bullying worn-out defenders. Conceded a foul by Benalouane.

Aaron Ramsey - N/A

Tried to produce flair in a game which needed him to be more conventional.

Danny Welbeck - N/A

Exploited Leicester's defence well and created a brilliant chance when coming on which no one converted.