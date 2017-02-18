Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City: Raggett heads Imps into quarter-finals

Lincoln City's 3,210 travelling supporters went home in jubilant mood as their club recorded one of the biggest results in their 133-year history.

After beating the likes of Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion on their way to the last 16, they have now topped it all by beating Premier League opposition in the form of Burnley.

As the game went on the Premier League side became increasingly frustrated before Lincoln defender Sean Raggett was able to head home beyond Tom Heaton late on to make history.

Surely not?

The mood around the Lincoln City camp before the game was that they had already achieved huge success in the FA Cup no matter what happened at Turf Moor.

Lincoln manager Danny Cowley stated how the Imps had to aim to 'achieve the impossible' on a day where the magic of the Cup was shown to be still well and truly alive.

The Imps could have taken the lead with less than five minutes on the clock. Nathan Arnold turned brilliantly inside the box before squaring it to Jack Muldoon who blazed over when he should have done better.

Clarets left frustrated

The main threat throughout the afternoon for the home side was their star striker Andre Gray. His first sight of goal came mid-way through the first-half but his low shot was kept out comfortably by Paul Farman in the Lincoln goal.

Lincoln had another good chance to test Tom Heaton as Matt Rhead knocked down a Sam Habergham cross and it fell kindly for Muldoon but he could not quite get a shot away under intense pressure from the Burnley defence.

Joey Barton was a man heavily involved throughout, engaging in many tussles with Lincoln frontman Rhead. He had a good chance to give Burnley the lead five minutes before the break but he could only volley his shot on the edge of the box straight at Farman.

The home side were able to create one more goal scoring opportunity before half-time. Following good work from James Tarkowski, Scott Arfield had a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box but blazed over.

A historic moment

Burnley started the second-half strongly and had a good chance to take the lead early on. Barton's free-kick resulted in Gray finding himself in space but he could only poke the ball harmlessly wide of the target.

Barton was again involved around twenty minutes from time as he again tussled with the Lincoln players. A huge melee broke out after it appeared Barton made contact with Terry Hawkridge in the face.

Joey Barton was lucky to remain on the pitch. (picture: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

This came just moments after Barton had dramatically fallen to the ground claiming he had been fouled by Rhead when it appeared no contact had been made. Despite this, he remained on the pitch after only picking up a booking for the second incident.

Sean Dyche substituted on Ashley Barnes with less than twenty minutes to go in the hope he could provide the quality to undo the non-league side. He did have an opportunity soon after but could only aim his header straight at Farman.

However, it was in the 89th minute when the pivotal moment of the match took place. Habergham's corner was headed back across goal by Luke Waterfall and Raggett was able to head home with the help of goal-line technology.

Lincoln will find out who they face next in the draw tomorrow evening. (picture: Getty Images / Jan Kruger)

It was a nail-biting finish for the Imps as Burnley piled forward in the hope of salvaging a replay. Despite throwing everyone up including keeper Heaton, they were unable to prevent the Imps progressing to the next round.

Wembley around the corner?

Lincoln have become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and now find themselves just one win away from a famous trip to Wembley.

Lincoln supporters will be looking forward to what is now a highly anticipated quarter-final draw tomorrow evening as they look to see who they will face in the next round of the competition.

Middlesbrough, Millwall and Chelsea are the only other confirmed teams in the quarter-finals after Huddersfield managed to force a replay with Manchester City.

The Imps will now turn their attentions back to the National League as they face a crucial clash away at North Ferriby United on Tuesday night as they look to extend their lead at the top of the league.