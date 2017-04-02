Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as the Clarets sink to defeat

Photo via Getty Images

An impressive home record this season has seen Burnley lose only to Arsenal, Manchester City and Swansea prior to the match. Despite starting off in a similar fashion, pressing well and cutting off the spaces for the opposition, much to their frustration, the Clarets sunk to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Player Ratings

​Team Heaton - 7 - ​Made some smart saves throughout the match and not at fault for the goals conceded.

Matthew Lowton - 6 - ​Got plenty of space down the right hand side. However, his crossing was lacking in quality and he squandered some real chances for Burnley.

Michael Keane - 5 - ​Usually one of Burnley's best players, but it wasn't his day on Saturday. Lots of costly mistakes were indicative of his sub-standard performance.

Ben Mee - 6 - ​Key interceptions throughout the game and performed well in an otherwise disappointing display. However, like Lowton, he wasn't great on the ball and failed to make any real chances for his side.

​Stephen Ward - 7 - ​Made a terrific tackle on Sissoko to deny him what looked a certain goal in the second half. Defended well and was one of the brightest sparks for Burnley. Provided an outset going forward out wide, but faded slightly in the second half.

George Boyd - 6 - ​Got himself into some promising positions, but fluffed his lines in the first half, failing to produce some key passes to bring about a chance.

Jeff Hendrick - 5 - ​Passed the ball well in the middle of the park, but faded as the game progressed. Was at fault for Dier's goal with a thoroughly woeful clearance.

Joey Barton - 5 - ​A very poor performance from Barton at the weekend. So wasteful in possession and failed to string a succession of passes together.

​

Scott Arfield - 6 - ​Far from Burnley's worst player, linking play well and getting a few shots off at goal.

Ashley Barnes - 5- ​Not a good day at the office. Very unimpressive throughout, with a yellow card probably the highlight of his whole performance.

​Andre Gray - 7 - ​Once again, he was one of the brightest players on the pitch for the Clarets, holding the ball up well for his teammates and providing an outlet. Taken off early in the second half, which saw Burnley lose all possible momentum.