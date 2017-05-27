Burnley 2016/17 Season Review: Spirit and survival sees Dyche celebrate success

For the first time in the clubs history, Burnley avoided relegation from the Premier League. That pretty much tells the tale in terms of their season, with Sean Dyche guiding his side to safety thanks to a brilliant home record.

Turf Moor made into a fortress

Having been relegated back to the Championship after their two previous seasons in the top-flight, this season was a real success in terms of Burnley’s season. Built on such an impressive record at Turf Moor, winning 10 out of 19 games, The Clarets made themselves a real fortress and proved hard to beat on a number of occasions.

Liverpool, Everton and Leicester were among the teams to be beaten at Burnley, with the win against the Premier League champions their seventh consecutive home victory in all competitions. That record speaks for itself in all honesty and it seems Dyche's men learnt their lessons from previous tenures in the top flight.

Struggles on the road

It was very much the other side of the coin for Burnley on their travels, however. The club had to wait until April to record their first away win - that coming against Crystal Palace.

Despite plenty of games in which they threatened to steal the points, Burnley were often undone by momentary lapses in judgement - as evident against Everton when the away side seemed to have so much control before a two minute lapse cost them dearly.

That's where they must improve for next season. It's all well and good being dominant at home, and that certainly helped them steer clear of the drop zone this time round, but Burnley must improve on their travels if they're to retain their place in the top flight against next season.

In Brighton and Newcastle you have two teams who are very strong outfits and will likely do well in the Premier League. Thus, Burnley will be set for another hard-fought season next year. Changing the system around for those away games could work wonders. Andre Gray is a force going forward and has caused a number of teams problems this campaign, so if Burnley can utilise that more, they should be able to find some more goals away from Turf Moor.

Dyche deserving of all the praise

In the hat for Premier League Manager of the Year award, it's clear just what a stellar job Sean Dyche has done for Burnley. With very limited resources to fall back on, few would have expected the side to have avoided the drop - particularly in the fashion that they did. At the heart of that is a thoroughly well-drilled and well-managed outfit, and for that, Dyche deserves heaps of praise.

It's a squad that on paper looks average at best and with Hull City having stronger players in the likes of Lazar Markovic, Michael Dawson and Tom Huddlestone, to have finished 16th in the Premier League and make Turf Moor such a fortress, there is a lot of admiration for what Dyche has achieved.

Player of the Season: Michael Keane

Michael Keane, where to start. It's been a really impressive campaign for the Burnley centre-half, who's become an authoriative and dominant presence at the heart of the squad. Both on and off the field, Keane has done a lot worth admiring and attributed greatly to such an impressive home record.

What will largely define the summer for Burnley and Sean Dyche is whether they can keep hold of their man. By all accounts, Manchester United are back in the hunt for their former youngster and could bid as much as £25million for his services - an offer that will be hard to refuse given Burnley's financial situation. However, should he move on it's imperative Dyche finds someone of a similar ilk to fill his shoes and offer that strength at the back that has been so evident this year.