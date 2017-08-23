Huddersfield sign Abdelhamid Sabiri from Nuremberg

Pic: Getty Images

Abdelhamid Sabiri has become the latest summer signing for Huddersfield Town.

The 20-year-old Moroccan has signed a three-year-contract for an undisclosed fee, and the Terriers have an option for a further year's extension in 2020. The midfielder scored five goals in seven appearances in the latter part of last season for the German club Nuremburg.

​​Head coach David Wagner told Huddersfield Town website; "I'm very happy that we have been able to add Abdelhamid to our squad in this summer window.

"He is one of the most exciting talents from the German leagues. We needed another natural No. 10 in our squad and he gives us a good option in all the attacking midfield areas."

​Impressive season

​Wagner has more options now in the midfield, aiding his rotation options.

The Town boss was impressed with what he had seen of the Moroccan last season adding that, "the number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence."

​The youngster reportedly wants to prove himself in the English top flight, and this proved a large factor in the transfer negotiations as he fulfils an ambition to play in the Premier League.

​Learning the game

Sabiri will have to work hard to make his appearances in the first team, and is likely to train and play with the under 23 development squad at first. If all goes well though the Moroccan could soon build his way up through to the first team.

​Same journey as Town

​In an interview to the club's official website, the new signing admitted that his journey through the German leagues was similar to Huddersfield's own journey to the top flight.

Having started in the lower leagues the midfielder worked his way up through the German leagues. Just like Town have done over the previous years before finding themselves in the top flight of English football.

The Moroccan will make a useful addition to the club, and has chosen squad number 11 for his time with the Terriers.