Reported Foxes' target George Thomas weighing up new contract offer at Coventry City

Leicester City target Thomas is still yet to decide whether to accept Coventry City's offer of a new contract | Photo: Barrington Coombs - EMPICS

Coventry City youngster George Thomas is still considering a new contract to stay at his boyhood club.

The 20-year-old is reportedly a target of former Premier League champions Leicester City but has not yet decided whether to depart the Ricoh Arena.

Thomas, whose contract officially ended on the 30th of June, has been offered a new deal to stay at the club despite the Foxes' interest.

'It's frustrating'

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has stated that the striker's situation has become frustrating but is understandable. Quoted by the Coventry Telegraph, Robins said: "It’s frustrating because he is missing games, missing his training. He knows that and he’s frustrated as well because he wants something to happen."

“He knows how I feel; we want to keep hold of him if we can do. We want him to sign his contract and let’s see if he develops the way that I think he can do," he continued.

Thomas has been withdrawn from Coventry's pre-season preparations as his future is decided.

If he decides not to remain at the Ricoh Arena, any club, including Leicester, would be due to pay compensation to the Sky Blues as the player is under 24. If a fee between the two clubs is not agreed, the matter would be sent to a tribunal.

Thomas celebrates his winning goal at Wembley in the 2016/17 EFL Trophy final | Photo: Getty/ Charlie Crowhurst

Breakout season

Since making his debut in 2014 against Leyton Orient, Thomas has gone on to make 53 appearances for the Sky Blues. Adept at playing at striker, on the wing and in attacking midfield, he has become an extremely useful member of the squad.

His breakthrough came in the last campaign as he made 36 appearances in all competitions and scored nine goals. It was in the EFL Trophy that he really shone though, scoring four goals in only six appearances including the winning strike against Oxford United in the final at Wembley Stadium.

There have also been reports that Thomas is a potential target for the likes of Derby County, Swansea City and Burnley.