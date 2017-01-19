Liverpool vs Swansea Preview: Swans in desperate search of win to lift them off the bottom

(Picture: Getty Images - Julian Finney)

Liverpool host Swansea City this weekend, as they look to close the gap on leaders Chelsea at the top of the table, whereas the visitors are hoping to escape the relegation zone.

Both teams have struggled with form recently, with the Reds only winning once in their last five games and Swansea losing six of their last seven games in all competitions.

The Reds' last league game ended with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, against Manchester United, whereas Swansea were beaten 4-0 at home against Arsenal, adding more pressure to newly-appointed boss Paul Clement.

But Clement could guide his side out of the relegation zone with a win here, while Jürgen Klopp can cut the gap to Chelsea to just four points, with the Blues playing the following day.

Klopp has yet to make any signings so far during this transfer window, but struggling Swansea have added a number of players to try and help them beat the drop - and several could feature on Merseyside.

Team News

Klopp has still yet to receive official confirmation from FIFA regarding whether Joel Matip is allowed to play for the Reds over an ongoing dispute with the Cameroon national side and may be forced to leave him out once again.

England full-back Nathaniel Clyne has missed the last two games due to a rib injury, but may return to the side after returning to training.

Philippe Coutinho is expected to start his first league game since November after playing over an hour in back-to-back games having returned from an ankle ligament injury.

Clement’s new signing Luciano Narsingh is unlikely to feature at all, as the Dutch winger has a calf problem.

However, fellow new signings Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll could make their debuts at Anfield.

Neil Taylor (cheekbone), Modou Barrow (knock) and Jefferson Montero (hamstring) are all expected to miss out.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 15 times during the league at Anfield, but Swansea have never managed to leave with all three points, having lost 12 of these fixtures.

The Swans have won just twice at Anfield, both in cup competitions, with their most recent win being in 2012 in the League Cup fourth round.

The Reds managed to beat Swansea 1-0 last season at Anfield, giving Klopp his first home Premier League win as Liverpool manager.

The Swans have been behind in games for 731 minutes in the league this season, whereas the Reds have only been behind for 180 minutes.

If the Reds beat Swansea, their tally of 48 points will set a new club record for the most points attained after 22 matches of a Premier League season (beating 47 in 2008-09).

Liverpool have failed to score in only two of their 24 home league matches with Klopp as manager, both of those games coming against rivals Manchester United.

Swansea are looking to win back-to-back away matches within the same Premier League season for the first time since May 2015.

The south Wales club have conceded at least three goals in nine of their last 12 league games.