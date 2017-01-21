We aren't looking at signing a new left-back in the summer, says Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Catherine Ivill/AMA)

Jürgen Klopp is not - as of yet - considering signing any new left-backs for Liverpool this summer because he believes they are "comfortable" in that position.

It was thought Klopp would look at acquiring a new left-back in the summer just gone after first-choice Alberto Moreno ended the season so disappointingly with such a below-par display in the Europa League final defeat back in May.

Koln and Germany left-back Jonas Hector was one name regularly linked, while Jetro Willems, Jordan Amavi and Ricardo Rodriguez were other names touted.

Liverpool's strongest interest was in then-teenager Ben Chilwell, of Leicester City, although the two clubs couldn't reach an agreement and the England U21 international instead signed a new contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

That prompted the Reds boss to convert experienced central midfielder James Milner into a left-sided defender, with the 30-year-old since proving a more-than-reliable outlet in both attack and defence.

Though Milner has proved a revelation in his new position, there are question marks over his potential to remain there in the long-term - but Klopp sees no reason to start searching for someone new to add to their existing options.

Left-back not one of our summer priorities, says Liverpool manager

Klopp, asked if he might be pondering strengthening at left-back in the future, said: "What I can say is that I didn't think for a second until now about another left-back."

He acknowledged that Liverpool are "always looking for players" but declared that "in this moment" they have "two left-backs" in Milner and Moreno.

Expanding on the under-fire Spaniard, he declared that "a positive at Plymouth" was that "Alberto was good" at left-back, insisting that he "made no mistakes" and with "no rhythm coming into the game."

"Our situation in this position is really comfortable," continued Klopp, insisting that retired England international Milner is also "still able to play other positions."

He explained that Milner can "play in the half-space" and "can play offensive winger No.8" which is "good" for the team.

The German explained that left-back is "a position where you can never have enough" but vowed: "If you're looking for one, you won't find one."

Klopp believes then that "if you're not looking" then "sometimes you get one or two opportunities to have one" but said it is "about having the right one" and that left-back is "not at the top of our list of things."