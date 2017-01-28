It's not possible for us to sink any lower at the moment, says Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp after FA Cup exit

(Picture: Getty Images - Alex Livesey)

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes it isn't possible for his side to reach any lower depths after their 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

The Reds crashed out of their second domestic cup competition in four days at the fourth round stage as Richard Stearman's header inside a minute and Andi Weimann's strike before half-time condemned them to defeat.

Divock Origi's late finish proved nothing more than a consolation as Liverpool stirred too late and were deservedly beaten, and after their third Anfield defeat within seven days - after just two losses in the whole of 2016 - a downbeat Klopp believes they cannot plunge any lower.

"We spoke about confidence a few months ago and I said it's a little flower," he said when asked about the spirit of his side's camp. "If something bounces on it, then it's away."

Klopp acknowledged that "happened kind of" against Wolves, but insists it is not that his players "play without confidence" because he has seen "a lot of moments" where they "really still believe" in their "skills and all that stuff."

He declared that can't make the situation "too big" but says it's "not that difficult" for his team, adding: "It's not that I say there's no chance until Tuesday to make a real turn.

"Somebody asked me a second ago if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now. I don't know. But if it is, it's the perfect point to turn [around] because it's not possible to go lower. That's all we have to think about now."

Klopp acknowledged the disappointed within his squad and said they are "absolutely right" to "feel in this moment bad" but said that they "have to use it."

He continued that it is "not the right time to talk too much about being positive and optimistic" and that from Sunday there is "no doubt" that Liverpool "will be" although "in this moment" they "feel really bad."

Younger team still capable of good performances, vows Klopp

Klopp kept to his pre-match promise of not making 10 changes by making nine, with promising Academy prospects Ovie Ejaria and Ben Woodburn handed another chance to shine.

Otherwise, Joe Gomez was handed a third start since his return from injury and 21-year-old defender Connor Randall made his first outing since May 2015.

When asked about his faith in the club's youngsters, Klopp insisted that he doesn't think "it's the right moment" and said: "Again, we played already wonderful football with this squad in the season and you can say now from a specific point on it was a little bit more difficult because injury here, injury there. But we did really well still. It was quite intense."

The Reds boss mentioned when they took on Derby County in the earlier rounds of the EFL Cup and said the Championship team "had not a percentage of a chance" due to his side's performance.

"It's not years ago, it's only a few weeks ago you saw them play [this well]," he told journalists, insisting that it is "like having a flow and not having the flow" and that it isn't "right to judge people in a very bad moment."

Klopp said that the performance and result it is his "responsibility" and that he cannot "today have faith and not tomorrow."

He revealed that he and his staff "spoke about the transfer window" and said their lack of activity, having not even attempted to sign a player, is "not about not wanting" but is "about not getting the right players."

Klopp believes Liverpool must "go through situations like this" for the right player, adding: "Probably in the history of Liverpool, better sides lost against worse sides. That's football. I don't like it but it's true. I don't start doubting decisions, because it makes no sense. We know what we have to change, only we have to show it."

He vowed that the club are "on it" trying to fix the problems and said that they will "work on it" but that he "cannot explain every single thing [that went wrong] of today."

Klopp said that whatever is written about his side's performance is "absolutely okay" and continued: "I cannot after a worse or better performance say 'Now he is world-class' or 'Now we cannot use him'. It's my responsibility to pick them in the right moment as often as I can. Sometimes I have the free chance, sometimes I have to. But it's still my responsibility."