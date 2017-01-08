Sunderland "didn’t really get up to speed" in Burnley stalemate, admits David Moyes

Above: David Moyes on the bench ahead of Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Burnley | Photo: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes acknowledged that his team "didn’t really get up to speed" during their 0-0 stalemate with Burnley.

Disappointing all round

The magic of the FA Cup returned to Wearside, but the clash with Sean Dyche's side certainly was one to forget. Both sides looked abject in the bore draw at the Stadium of Light, which will see a hopefully better replay at Turf Moor.

The Black Cats' return tie is expected to be played between crucial clashes with Stoke City and West Brom, and Moyes admitted his disappointment he is hoping that his side can sill reach the third round.

"It was a disappointing game all round," Moyes told SAFSee. "I thought we played some good football at times in the first half but we dropped off in the second half."



"Whether that was a follow on from the game earlier in the week against Liverpool," he stated. "I’m not sure."

"But we didn’t really get up to speed today," the Scotsman admitted. "We were at home today and we wanted to win."

"The replay comes in the middle of two important games for us," he stressed. "But so be it, things happen for a reason, you never know what’s best."

Moyes added: "We go again and let’s hope we can get to the next round."

One of the greats

The big talk this week on Wearside has been the future of star striker Jermain Defoe, with the forward who has scored 11 goals so far been linked with a return to his first club West Ham United.

The 34-year-old was subject to a £6million bid from the Hammers, which was subsequently rejected by the Black Cats. Moyes stated that Defoe will not be sold, and that he has the opportunity to become one of the club's greatest forwards.

"He's here, and he's very much liked," he said. "In a way, he's in a real purple patch in his career, so hopefully he is enjoying it and he's steady with that."

"If he keeps scoring the goals at the rate he is," the coach stated. "Then he's going to put himself up there because of his goals and what he's done."

"This club has had some really good goalscoring centre-forwards over the years," the 53-year-old concluded. "So I'm sure Jermain will want to get in amongst that group."

Sunderland AFC will take on Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 14 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.