Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 CSKA Moscow: Spurs lift Wembley curse to secure Europa League spot

Tottenham Hotspur ended a disappointing Champions League campaign with victory against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday evening, finishing the group with a 3-1 victory against the Russian side.

Despite falling behind, goals from Dele Alli and saw the Lilywhites come back and take the points, with Igor Akinfeev's own goal ensuring that they will play Europa League football after Christmas thanks to a third placed group finish.

Mauricio Pochettino fielded a strong side despite Spurs' early exit from the competition, fully aware that his team were yet to pick up a point at Wembley, and would need to do so in order to reach the Europa League.

It looked like a good decision as his players responded well, dominating early on as the fans poured in despite the context of the clash.

Dele Alli everywhere, for good and bad

Dele Alli missed the finest of the early opportunities, with Christian Eriksen whipping a good ball in from the right hand side, only for Alli to somehow head the ball off-target.

Kane and Eriksen missed early chances too, but it was all action early on for Alli mostly, as he angered CSKA's players by seemingly attempting to score from a backpass after play was stopped for an injury away player. The ball crept just over the bar, and he'd go close agian - more legitimately - minutes later, placing an effort straight at Akinfeev after more good work from Eriksen.

The first goal did eventually come after 33 minutes, albeit against the run of play, Alan Dzagoev putting CSKA ahead. A long ball found the head of ex-Manchester United winger Zoran Tosic, who nodded the ball down for the playmaker, Dzagoev making no mistake in drilling the ball past Hugo Lloris.

Fortunately for Pochettino, he saw his side equalise fairly quickly, Alli finally converting a chance to pull them level before half-time. Eriksen again the provider, the Dane crossed for Alli, who brought the ball down well before curling it into the top corner.

After that, it wasn't long before the hosts went ahead, Eriksen again involved as Kane was the scorer this time. Danny Rose was the man to make the final pass, his low cross from inside the area met by Kane, the striker tapping the ball into the net.

Tottenham wind things down in the second half

Those goals really gave Tottenham confidence going into the second half, although some poor decision making did continue, such as the selection of Harry Kane to take a free-kick in the dangerous area. Kane, not a prolific set-piece man, firing straight at Akinfeev.

He did, however, make up for by assisting the fourth goal of the evening, which will go down as an Akinfeev own goal. Picking the ball up on the right, Kane brilliantly picked out Alli with a perfect cross, however the midfielder had his header saved by Akinfeev, who was unlucky to see the ball his his outstretched leg and then roll into the net.

Although a moment of pure luck after another Alli miss, it was enough to seal things for Spurs, who will now enter Monday's Europa League draw as a seeded side.