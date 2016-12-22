Spurs fans handed Christmas present as Hugo Lloris signs new contract

Lloris pictured with his manager Pochettino (photo: Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Tottenham Hotspur fans were handed a perfect Christmas present on Thursday, as club-captain Hugo Lloris put pen-to-paper on a fresh six-year contract.

Lloris is now contracted to stay at Spurs until the summer of 2022, with his signature coming as a huge boost to the club as they look to beat off interest in their goalkeeper from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Captain, leader, goalkeeper

Since joining the Lilywhites in August 2012, Lloris has become the club captain and one of the most well-liked players at White Hart Lane. He's featured in all major competition's for Spurs, helping them qualify for this season's Champions League with a third placed Premier League finish last term, based largely on an excellent defensive unit that he commands.

Also France's captain at international level, Lloris' stock grew further when he captained his side to the Euro 2016 final this summer, losing out to Portugal in the final.

He's been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United in recent years, so his new deal comes as fantastic news for the Spurs contingent.

That's how you show commitment

Speaking about his new deal, Lloris stated; "That’s the way I show my commitment to the Club, to my team-mates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project," adding that he's hoping "the best years are ahead."

The Frenchman, speaking to the official club website, told of how it's an "interesting time" to be a Spurs player as they build a new ground and look to compete on multiple fronts, adding that they're now hoping to continue their recent good league form in order to qualify for the Champions League once again.