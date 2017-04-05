Swansea City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Late Spurs surge sinks hapless Swans

Tottenham Hotspur showed title-fighting mentality at the Liberty Stadium with three goals in the dying moments to secure a monumental 3-1 win over strugglers Swansea City.

Paul Clement's side got off to a great start with Wayne Routledge giving them the lead 11 minutes in and the hosts protected their advantage for much of the game.

Dele Alli had a half-opportunity which proved to be the only other shot of recognition in the opening 45 minutes.

The second period began with two penalty controversies involving Jordan Ayew and Heung-Min Son but play was waved on, Spurs continued to push in the closing stages but Łukasz Fabiański looked to have secured a crucial three points for the Swans.

However, goals from Alli, Son and Christian Eriksen stole them away right at the death - the away side's first goal only coming in the 88th minute.

Swans couldn't ask for a better start

Clement's side headed into this clash knowing any sort of positive result against Mauricio Pochettino's men would be a major boost to their hopes of Premier League survival.

And Clement couldn't have asked for a better start when his side took the lead just 11 minutes into the clash.

Spurs did well as they managed to stand firm from three consecutive corners in quick succession, but they were beaten by a long punt upfield from Fabiański.

The Pole's kick sent Ayew on the run and he did well to get beyond Ben Davies and cut it back from the by-line for Routledge to tap home beyond stand-in 'keeper and former Swan Michel Vorm.

Alli has had yet another excellent campaign, and he almost got his side level in some spectacular style moments later. He did brilliantly as he brought the ball down from the air with some excellent close control. The England international then decided to go for the overhead kick which just whisked over the crossbar.

​Officials coming into play

The rest of the first period ended with little more than a whimper, but the action came thick and fast at the beginning of the second period as referee Jonathan Moss was called into action to make two big decisions.

Ayew is still searching for his first goal since his move to south Wales in January and he thought he should have won a penalty when he was trip by Toby Alderweireld but Moss waved away his appeals.

It was then Spurs' turn to appeal for a spot kick, as Davies played a great diagonal ball into Son. The South Korean did well to get the shot away but looked to have struck the arm of Federico Fernández, but once again Moss refused to point to the spot.

Alli coming to the rescue

Fabiański had rarely been called upon throughout the majority of the clash, but as the match entered its closing stages the Pole did brilliantly to pull off two excellent saves to keep his side ahead.

The first came on the 80 minute mark as Alli played a great ball into the path of Vincent Janssen. It had been a tough season at White Hart Lane for the Dutch striker and he nearly redeemed himself further as he got his shot away, but Fabiański was quick off his line to smother.

The former Arsenal man was injured in the clash, which made his next stop all that much better as he did brilliantly to tip Alli's header away from goal.

​The turnaround to end all turnarounds

It looked to be going against Pochettino's men as the clock ticked down and they still found themselves behind, but three goals in quick succession managed to bring on one of the best comebacks in recent memory.

Swansea found themselves outside the relegation zone in the 88th minute, but they were placed right back in it as Alli got on to Eriksen's deflected shot to slot home his 15th league goal of the campaign.

The comeback was secured two minutes into extra-time, as Janssen did brilliantly to curl his ball around Alfie Mawson into the feet of Son. The forward had been brilliant all season and he was again as he slotted past Fabiański to send the Spurs contingent in the Liberty Stadium into utopia.

Clement's threw themselves forward looking for a much-needed point, but that proved to be their downfall as they didn't have the legs to defend Spurs' third goal in six minutes.

Spurs broke quickly with the through ball coming into Eriksen, the Dane did well to drop the shoulder on Mawson before lashing it past Fabiański to round off an excellent late performance from the North London side.