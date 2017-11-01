Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Real Madrid: Alli's brace downs Los Blancos as Lilywhites reach the last 16

Dele Alli inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a fantastic 3-1 victory against Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday evening to book their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with two games to spare in group H.

Alli, who missed the first three matches due to suspension, opened the scoring for Spurs in the 27th minute tapping in a good cross from Kieran Trippier.

The midfielder then added a second 11 minutes into the second half via a deflection, before Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 to Spurs in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo did get a goal back for Zinedine Zidane's men 10 minutes before the end of the game but it was too little too late as Mauricio Pochettino's men finally beat a Spanish side at the 11th time of asking.

Kane returned for Spurs after missing the last two games

The big news before the game for Spurs was that Harry Kane was restored to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to injury, while Zidane named as strong a team as he had at his disposal.

Madrid started brightly as Alderweireld had to come off injured for Spurs

In terms of the game itself, the visitors started well as Isco forced Hugo Lloris into an early save after a good passage of play ended in a decent chance.

Spurs were also dealt a blow halfway through the first half as defender Toby Alderweireld was forced to come off the pitch with a hamstring injury which is likely to mean a sustained period on the sidelines for the Belgian.

Alli tapped home to give Spurs the lead before the half-hour mark

That seemed to galvanize the hosts though as they made the breakthrough in the game when a great ball forward from Harry Winks found Trippier whose first time cross provided Alli with a tap in to give the home side just what they wanted.

After the goal, Spurs played really well and they almost made it 2-0 minutes before half-time when Moussa Sissoko's mistimed shot found Kane through on goal but he saw his shot well saved by Kiko Casilla.

Therefore at the break, Spurs would have been happy with the lead but the key for them was to keep going in the game, while the visitors knew that they needed to play better in the second half to get back into the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Alli's netted his second goal of the night soon after half-time via a huge deflection

The second half started slowly but Spurs managed to get a second goal 11 minutes after the break when Alli's deflected strike from the edge of the box left Casilla flat footed as the ball flew into the back of the net.

After scoring the second it was clear what Spurs game plan was as they allowed the visitors to have all the possession but when they lost it, the hosts counter attacked quickly and that is how they got their third goal in the 65th minute.

Eriksen added a third for Spurs on the counter attack

Kane was the creator for Spurs after he received the ball in an advanced position and his brilliant through pass found Eriksen, before the midfielder calmly slotted the ball past Casilla to all but seal the three points for Pochettino's men.

Alli should really have made it four soon after when a great cross from Trippier found the midfielder unmarked in the box but he put his header wide of the goal when he should have had his hat-trick.

Embed from Getty Images

Ronaldo netted a consolation for Madrid but Spurs secured their last 16 place

The fourth goal didn't come though and Madrid managed to get a consolation goal back ten minutes from time as Ronaldo scored after a big deflection from Eric Dier after Marcelo's cross found the winger in the six yard box.

That was all they managed though as Spurs held on for a famous win which secured their qualification to the last 16 as Madrid will be hoping to do the same in the final two games in the group.