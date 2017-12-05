Tottenham Hotspur vs APOEL Nicosia Live Score Commentary in Champions League

He also commented on their recent form: 'No, I’m not worried. The performances have been good. We are frustrated because the results are not good, but not with the performances.'

Pochettino commented on his squad rotation: 'We are going to rest some players, of course, to rotate the starting XI but Dele is going to play. He missed three Champions League games because he was banned. He is fresh. He is ready to play.'

We go into every game thinking we can in and that's the mentality we have to have going forward.'

When asked if their European form has come as a surprise, he added: 'When we first got the draw, it was a tough group but we're very confident in ourselves.

We'll show our character in the way we bounce back in the next few games.'

On Tottenham's poor recent form, Dele said: 'We're disappointed with the results in the recent games but everyone has a dip in form. I think the other clubs will have a dip in form.

Ahead of the clash Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino faced the media at Hotspur Way.

APOEL Nicosia Key Players: In September, Efstathios Aloneftis proved to be a thorn in the side of the Spurs defence. His trickery and link-up play with striker, Igor de Camargo proved too much for Spurs to handle at some points.

(continued) Meanwhile, Spanish striker Fernando Llorente will be out to get off the mark for Tottenham. He has not scored since arriving at the Londoners in September.

Tottenham Key Players: With Kane rested, Heung-min Son is Spurs' obvious main threat, a player with good pace and excellent finishing - he will certainly give the visitor's defence problems.

(continued) Meaning on-loan goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño will continue his Champions League spell.

APOEL Nicosia Team News: APOEL are likely to feature a very similar team which put on a brave performance against the Lilywhites in Cyprus. With one main absentee, goalkeeper Boy Waterman is not included in the side.

(continued) In their place, youngsters Luke Amos and Kazaiah Sterling are said to possibly be in with a chance of featuring over the course of the game. Fernando Llorente and Heung-min Son are likely to start up-front.

Tottenham Team News: After guaranteeing top spot against Dortmund last month, boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to rest key players such as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris - who look in need of a rest.

Tottenham claimed a 3-0 victory in their away fixture to APOEL back in September. The scoreline perhaps flattering Spurs who were not quite at the races that night - but for a Harry Kane masterclass.

However, in the Champions League Spurs remain unbeaten and top Group H on 13 points - three points ahead of European giants Real Madrid.

Spurs will welcome a break from their Premier League campaign following a recent spell of poor form. The Lilywhites have taken just five points in their last six league games.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL Nicosia, I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at Wembley.