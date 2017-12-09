Pochettino hails ‘clinical’ Spurs after Stoke rout

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate after scoring against Stoke City on Saturday

Tottenham Hostpur manager Mauricio Pochettino hails his sides performance in the comfortable 5-1 win over Stoke City at Wembley on Saturday.

The North-London giants were in dire need of a victory after series of poor results in the Premier League saw them out of the top six.

Kane, Son star for Spurs

Pochettino’s men, on the back of an impressive performance in the Champions League, responded in a fitting manner, as the home side cruised to a thumping victory – courtesy second-half thrilling performance.

The star of the show was striker Harry Kane, who was on the scoring sheet and scored a well-deserved brace, whereas winger Heung-Min Son had another impressive outing as he scored a goal and provided a vivid assist to attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, who scored a brilliant counter attacking goal.

Full of praise

Pochettino, while talking after match, was full of praise for his team, whom he believed produced the kind of performance that is expected of them.

“I guess this was the kind of performance we expected from ourselves,” said Pochettino. “We wanted to perform like this in the match against Watford which we couldn’t. But we were far more clinical today.”

Spurs next assignment is home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.