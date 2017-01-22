West Ham move is a "new challenge" states latest signing Jose Fonte

Above: Jose Fonte been unveiled as a West Ham player | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United’s newest marquee signing, Jose Fonte, has stated he is looking for a “new challenge” after completing his move from Southampton.

Selling the project

The Portuguese defender had been crucial in Southampton’s rise in the past few seasons, with Fonte captaining the side for three-and-a-half campaigns.

The Euro 2016 winner handed in a transfer request earlier in the month, and was linked with some of the biggest clubs in the league.

The Hammers won the race with Fonte completing his £8million move on Friday, and the centre-back praised his new club and his ambition for a new challenge

“I signed for West Ham,” Fonte began to whufc.com, “because they are a great club and a very big club.”

“They have a lot of fans,” he stated. “I have known for a number of years how passionate they are.”

“The manager was also a very big influence,” the defender stressed. “I thought that he really wanted me and that he sold me the project and the ambition of the Club.”

“It just made sense for me at this stage to join West Ham,” Fonte added. “It is a new challenge and a new beginning and I am looking forward to it.”





Getting more silverware

Wearing the 23 shirt it is expected that Fonte will go straight into the side, especially with it been confirmed that Angelo Ogbonna is out for the rest of the season.

Fonte’s signing is a statement of intent from the Hammers as they look to climb the table, and Fonte stated that his ambitions for his time in East London is to gain more silverware.

“With the way that West Ham is going,” he said. “We can only look to be challenging in the top eight.”

“I told the manager in conversations that we want to win and we want to win trophies,” the 33-year-old admitted. “The ambition is big and we need to aim high.”

“West Ham are a massive club and it is an exciting challenge and it should be for everyone,” Fonte concluded. “We all need to get together and start working.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT