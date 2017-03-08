Barcelona Testing: Bottas fastest as Raikkonen crashes out

Valtteri Bottas was once again quickest and set the fastest time of testing so far. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Valtteri Bottas was fastest on the second day of the second Formula 1 pre-season test, setting the fastest time seen in winter testing in the process.

The Mercedes W08 lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 1:19.310 on supersoft tyres in the morning session.

Felipe Massa followed first on the timing sheets yesterday with second fastest in the Williams FW40, just 0.110s slower than the Mercedes, but using the faster ultrasoft tyre.

Ferrari were having a good day's running with Kimi Raikkonen completing 53 laps, before a crash at turn three into the barrier ended the running for the SF70H.

Ferrari's day ended early after Raikkonen's crash, but still completed 53 laps and was third quickest. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Interestingly, Lewis Hamilton completed a 20 lap stint on the Pirelli Ultrasoft tyres, as the triple world champion racked up a further 59 laps to give him 79 in total and sixth on the timing sheet.

The Miles rack up

After a troubled first week, which included crashing out on Day Three, Lance Stroll began to find his stride, completing 59 laps on his way to fifth quickest.

Max Verstappen completed 102 laps on his way to fourth quickest with a 1:20.432, which was set in the morning session.

However, on his 103rd lap of the day, with just 20 minutes to go, the Red Bull RB13 ground to a halt, and signified the end of the days running for the 19-year-old.

Max Verstappen racked up over 100 laps, but his race simulation was ended early after he stopped on track. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Elsewhere, it was largely a quiet day for the rest of the field, with Nico Hulkenberg just edging out former Force India team-mate Sergio Perez for seventh, the Renault pipping the Mexican by 0.084s.

Both Carlos Sainz and Romain Grosjean both completed over 90 laps in the Toro Rosso and Haas respectively, with the Spainish driver narrowly getting the better of the Frenchman by just 0.015s.

Pascal Wehrlein got a further 59 laps under his belt for Sauber, having missed the first test because of injury, before handing over to Marcus Ericsson for the afternoon.

Fustration at McLaren

It was another fustrating day for the McLaren-Honda parternship, as Fernando Alonso completed just 46 laps and was 12th quickest, having failed to improve on a morning benchmark of 1:23.041s.

At one point, Alonso did not appear for four hours, leading to speculation that Honda had changed the Power Unit yet again, although this was rebuked by the team.

Ericsson brought out a late red-flag that ended running as he came home 13th quickest, whilst Joylon Palmer propped up the timing sheets.

Bottas's time is the fastest seen in pre-season testing this year and is nearly three seconds faster than the 1:22.000s pole time for last years Spanish Grand Prix. This is what was about predicted when the new technical regulations were drawn up.