World Cup Preview: Brazil - Cameroon

After coming off a frustrating draw against Mexico, Brazil will be looking to get back on track against struggling Cameroon in the closing match of Group A at Nacional.

This should be a relatively easy match for Brazil, but in a tournament already full of surprises, the Brazilians are wary ahead of Monday's games against the Indomitable Lions.

The Brazil camp believe playing a team with nothing to lose will be a harder task than most people think.

Brazil defender David Luiz said, ''We will be facing a team that comes without any responsibility, their players will want to show that they can do better than they did in the first two matches. A victory against the hosts would be like a title to them.''

Brazil leads Group A with four points from two games. Mexico also has four points, but it trails on goal difference. Croatia, which plays Mexico in Recife on Monday, has three. For the hosts, the permutations range from winning the group to a shock exit, depending on results.

''We know the match will be very difficult because our rival will be playing without any pressure on them,'' Brazil right back Dani Alves said. ''They can't advance but they will be playing against Brazil, in Brazil, in a World Cup.''

Cameroon will be without midfielder Alex Song, after his idiotic red-card against Croatia when he tried to elbow Mandzukic in his back. Veteran striker Eto'o could miss the match against Brazil too after it remains unclear if he will recover in time for Monday's game.

To make things worst, Cameroon's football federation said it could still punish Assou-Ekotto and Moukandjo after the pair seemed to be arguing and Benoit Assou-Ekotto head-butted his own team-mate Benjamin Moukandjo.

''The recent acts of violence that took place during the match against Croatia do not reflect the values of fair play and respect as promoted by our federation.''

It will be the 100th all-time World Cup appearance for Brazil, but they run the risk of losing their claim as the highest scoring country in the tournament’s history. Since 1950 no country has scored more goals than Brazil, who now claims 213. But Germany are only one goal away from Brazil with 212 goals in the World Cup.

PREDICITION: Brazil 4-0 Cameroon

Although Cameroon will be playing without any pressure on them, they looked very poor in their last two games and can't see them getting anything from this match against Brazil who will be looking to send a message to fellow World Cup contenders.