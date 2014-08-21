Real Sociedad 2014/15 season preview

Real Sociedad, one of three Basque teams in La Liga, struggled to cement their position in the top four from the previous season, being pushed out by their fiercest rivals, Athletic Bilbao. 11 points separated the two sides as Sociedad eventually finished in seventh place, with Sevilla and Villarreal also finishing above them, the latter by virtue of head-to-head.

By finishing where they did, Sociedad entered the third qualifying round of the Europa League for the coming season, where they beat Aberdeen 5-2 on aggregate, and face a play-off tie against Krasnodar to reach the group stages. Should their league form not be enough to carry them to the Champions League next season, it is worth noting that this season's Europa League winner would qualify for next season's play-off round in the Champions League, meaning that the Spanish side may put more of an eye to European success this season.

This has been a summer of change for Sociedad, who have lost two key players from last season, with Antoine Griezmann and Claudio Bravo both leaving for Atlético Madrid and Barcelona respectively. With the valuation of the two combined reaching close to €45million, Jokin Apperibay and the Real Sociedad backroom staff have been fairly frugal with their money, spending just shy of €15million. Alfreð Finnbogason, who was the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, with 29 goals, joined for close to €10million, whilst Esteban Granero, who had a troubled loan spell at the side last season, joined permanently for €4million.

Despite their nervy qualification to the play-off round in the Europa League, La Real have had a very mixed pre-season. With their La Liga season kicking off against newly-promoted S.D Eibar, who are also rivals of Sociedad, it may come as a worry to their fans that the side have only won three of their eight pre-season friendlies. Narrow victories against Tolosa, NEC Nijmegen and Eibar were sandwiched in-between a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord, and defeats to Ajax, Alavés, Newcastle and Chelsea.

The scores don't make very good reading for the Royals, who were only promoted back into La Liga four years ago, though the most recent friendly win against Eibar will give the side a much needed confidence boost as they travel there at the weekend to open their campaign. The new season may also bring up the opportunity for Sociedad to make a bigger stride towards their first piece of major silverware since 1987, with the Copa del Rey being their most obvious chance of securing a trophy. Although they held eventual runners-up Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at Anoeta, a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their tie meant that Sociedad went out at the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The goalkeeping department at Sociedad has been very strong for several years now, with Claudio Bravo playing between the sticks since his move from Colo-Colo in 2006, even managing to score a goal. Since his move at the beginning of the transfer window, Sociedad have been left fairly empty, with Eñaut Zubikarai left as the only available goalkeeper at the club. Though an unfamiliar name to most, Gerónimo Rulli, the 22-year old Argentinean, was brought in on loan and given the number 1 shirt.

Sociedad boast an almost entire defence of players brought up from the youth ranks at the club, bar Ion Ansotegi, who was signed from Eibar in 2003. The side still have a fairly young defence; Jon Gaztañaga and Iñigo Martínez still just 23 years old. Both are joined by the more experienced Carlos Martinez and Mikel González, both of whom are 28. Joseba Zaldúa is another name in the Sociedad defence who could become an integral part of the side next season. The player was awarded a new contract several months ago, with clubs such as Arsenal looking to buy the right-back, and was promoted to the first-team at the beginning of the season, having spent four years playing for the B team.

The midfield at Sociedad is far more impressive than any other area of the pitch, with many well-known players pulling the strings in the centre of the pitch. Two ex-Real Madrid players now grace the Anoeta pitch, Sergio Canales and Esteban Granero both signing for the club permanently in the past year. Fan favourite Xabi Prieto, who is also the club captain, has been a major part of the Sociedad setup since his promotion to the first team in 2003. Markel Bergara and Rubén Pardo were the common holding midfielder pair in the side last season. The latter has also signed a new four-year contract, keeping him at the club until the age of 25.

Even without Antoine Griezmann, Sociedad have a fairly strong attacking prowess on paper. Carlos Vela signed a new four-year deal with the club after the club finally purchased Arsenal's 50% share in the player for close to €12million. The Mexican was involved in the majority of Real Sociedad's games last season, playing 52 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals. Imanol Agirretxe would have been the obvious first choice striker this season if it were not for the signing of another top goalscorer in Alfreð Finnbogason, who signed from Heerenveen. The three scored a combined 53 goals between them in their respective leagues last season, and will hope that they achieve a similar feat with the club this season.

Sociedad fans will undoubtedly be nervous about how their side will cope having sold their best players to league rivals. Despite the lack of money spent by the club, there is only a small chance that they could slip out of the top seven and miss out on European football completely. A comfortable top six finish would be ideal for La Real, and a push for the Champions League places would be a bonus.