Germans overseas: A season review

It’s a pretty good time to be a fan of German football; with the Bundesliga becoming appreciated across the globe, and with Die Mannschaft’s triumph in Brazil, Fußball is in rude health.



Whilst most German footballers are playing in their home country, there are plenty plying their trade on foreign shores as the stereotype of German footballers being technically poor are proving to be completely false.

Mesut Özil the star in England

With four of Die Mannschafts’ World Cup winning team playing their trade in the Premier League, it seems wise to start here. Arguably the most famous German footballer playing in the English top flight - Mesut Özil had a lot to prove in his second season after his £42m move from Real Madrid to Arsenal.



After splitting opinion in his first year at the Emirates, it seemed the attacking midfielder would once again be the same. However, after an okay start to the season where he played out of position on the left, the former Werder Bremen star was struck a cruel blow, with a knee ligament injury in October ruling him out for three months.



It would be January before Özil would return, but it almost seemed to work in his favour that he missed the cold slog of the festive fixture pileup around Christmas. Since returning Özil, 26, has shown just why Arsene Wenger was keen to splash the cash on deadline day in 2013, contributing to 10 goals since his return, against Stoke.

His teammate at club and national level, Per Mertesacker, also enjoyed a good season, combining well with Frenchman Laurent Koscielny to help the Gooners to the third-best defensive record in the league.



Liverpool’s £10m signing of under-21 star Emre Can was an intriguing one. Intially signed as a defensive midfielder after joining from Bayern Munich, the former Bayer Leverkusen man ended up playing more at centre back with the teams defensive woes. Targeted as a weakness, Can was involved in the 6-1 defeat to Stoke. The Reds should persist with him, but in his more natural position.



However, World Cup winner Lukas Podolski has had a poor season, eventually being shipped to Inter Milan on loan in the winter window. He wasn’t the only German on the move from England with Andre Schürrle moving from Chelsea, too.



Despite his successful super-sub role in Brazil, Schürrle would’ve hoped to do better in his second season at Stamford Bridge. Despite scoring in the Blues’ opening day win over Burnley and the crucial away trip at Manchester City, the forward was never trusted and was sold to Wolfsburg in January.

Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira feature for Real Madrid

One of the major transfers last summer was that of Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid; his starring role in Brazil a key reason why the midfielder made the €25m move to the Bernabeu, after a long and protracted contract row with the Bayern hierarchy.



Kroos made his debut in the European Super Cup triumph over Sevilla in Cardiff, but despite making a good impression in his first season in Spain, playing over 55 times in 2014/15, the Super Cup would be the only silverware the German would get in his hands on, whilst manager Carlo Ancelotti was sacked.

His teammate Sami Khedira was far less successful at the Bernabeu last season. Suffering an injury-hit campaign which ended up with Khedira playing just 296 minutes in the league. The former Stuttgart man will join Champions League runners up Juventus when his contract expires in July.



Despite also being a part of the triumphant German squad last July, Shkodran Mustafi’s move from Sampdoria to Spanish giants Valencia was far less heralded than that of Kroos. The former Everton man had a solid campaign at the Mestalla, helping Los Che to a fourth and susquently, Champions League qualification.

Miroslav Klose a delight in Serie A

Four German internationals were part of Serie A in 2014-15, but had rather different degrees of success.



Despite turning 36 just before the start of the World Cup, evergreen striker Miroslav Klose continued to do what he does best; score goals. Klose scored 13 of them in fact, finishing as Lazio’s top scorer as the Biancocelesti secured Champions League football for the first time since 2007.



Mario Gomez finished the season on 10 goals, but failed to show why Germany manager Joachim Löw was wrong to not call him up for the World cup, suffering injuries once again and scored just four goals in Serie A, despite Fiorentina finishing fourth.

Podolski arrived at Inter Milan in January and was expected to help returning manager Roberto Mancini to a Champions League place. Yet the on-loan Arsenal man was a flop, scoring just once and failing to convince the Nerazzuri to acquire him on a permanent basis.



However, Podolski fared much better than Chelsea misfit Marko Marin. Once the darling of Bremen, Marin arrived at Fiorentina to play with his compatriot Gomez, but failed to make a single appearance in Serie A and was shipped off to Anderlecht in January, making just five starts once there.