Kaan Ayhan swaps Schalke for Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed their third January signing on Sunday morning, as Kaan Ayhan arrived on loan from Schalke 04. The young Turk will spend the remainder of the season at the Commerzbank Arena. It seems unlike that a permanent move could come out of the agreement, as Schalke would like to see him return.

A chance for first-team action?

Ayhan is keen to make a big impact while on loan with the Eagles, as his contract is set to expire the season after this current campaign. He has largely been used in the UEFA Europa League by André Breitenreiter, but has appeared just five times across all competitions this year.

The 21-year-old is incredibly versatile, and this should be to his advantage in a Frankfurt side that usually picks up plenty of injury problems. Comfortable at his more natural position of centre-half, Ayhan is a very viable option at right-back or defensive midfield.

Ayhan's set-pieces are another feather in his cap. (Image credit: kicker)

Hübner happy, Ayhan excited

Bruno Hübner was delighted to welcome the talented Turkish defender to the club, "Kaan, who has his strengths as a central defender, is able to be used across the board defensively. He's young and can develop. He has already put his skills to the test in both the Bundesliga and internationally."

"For me it is a special moment, because it's my first club transfer," said Ayhan, who is keen to get started. "I will try to establish myself in the next six months here, in Frankfurt, and contribute with my performances so that Eintracht will achieve their goals for the season."

Frankfurt have already captured Szabolcs Huszti and Marco Fabian to bolster their attacking midfield options, as Armin Veh aims to haul his side out of the bottom half. This move could see a change in formation for the Eagles in a bid to accommodate the array of attackers he now has.