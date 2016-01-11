Köpke joins Erzgebirge Aue on loan

Pascal Köpke has joined 3. Liga club Erzgebirge Aue on a six-month loan from parent club Karlsruher SC. Born in Hanau, Köpke has played just four times for KSC since joining last year, having joined them from Unterhaching.

A bright young prospect, the 20-year-old has played for the German U20 international side six times, making his debut for them in 2014.

Opportunity to grow

The youngster will be able to learn from Nicky Adler and Marius Wegner, who between them have scored seven goals this season for Aue.

Following relegation from the 2. Bundesliga, the team has responded well, sitting third in the 3. Liga with 35 points from 21 games, returning a bit of fun to the Sparkassen-Erzgebirgsstadion.

Chance to make an impact for Köpke | Image: dfb.de

The team has however struggled to score goals. They have the best defence in the league, conceding just 13 goals, but they have scored just 17 meaning any added offensive firepower is much needed. Table-topping Dynamo Dresden have 42 goals in stark contrast to Aue, who are the lowest scoring side in the league.

Just ten points separate 15th place Energie Cottbus and 2nd place Sonnehof Großaspach, who are tied on points with Aue. Clearly, it is important not to rest on your laurels in such a tight division, and such proactivity in the transfer window can only help strengthen any promotion credentials.

The career so far

Son of goalkeeper Andreas Köpke, he played as a youngster at ASV Herzogenaurach and 1. FC Herzogenaurach, before joining 1. FC Nürnberg and staying for a decade between 2003-2013.

He joined SpVgg Unterhaching from there, and scored on his debut for the club against VfB Stuttgart II. His overhead kick won Goal of the Month. Pavel Dotchev should be able to coach the best out of Pascal, and the team has already signed Cebio Soukou in this window to help the promotion effort.