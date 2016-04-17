Damallsvenskan Week One Round-up: Plenty of goals on the opening weekend

This weekend was the beginning of what’s sure to be another competitive season in the Damallsvensken as all 12 teams played across the two days.

Champions start title defence with three points

On Saturday the first game of the weekend saw defending champions FC Rosengard come out victorious over Kristianstads DFF.

The score was 2-1 at the final whistle and the winning goal was scored by one of the club’s new transfers, Lieke Martens, in the 34th minute.

With the fixture being at home, FC Rosengard may have been hoping for a more comfortable win, but nonetheless they secured their first three points of the season.

Plenty of action on Sunday

On the Sunday, the remainder of the teams faced their first fixtures.

Four teams took a point away from their games with two 1-1 draws in the fixtures between Kvarnsvedens IK and Vittsjo GIK, and KIF Orebro DFF and Umea IK.

The first win of the day was a 2-0 victory for Pitea IF over Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC, a promising start for the home side against a team who finished in a very respectable position last season. Marie Norlin and Nina Jakobsson got the goals either side of half time.

Later in the day after narrowly avoiding relegation in 2015, Mallbackens IF played their first match of the new season against Linkopings FC, away from home. They suffered a 4-2 loss in what was the highest scoring game of the weekend, a disappointing start for the squad, albeit against a tough opponent.

The final game of week one saw Eskilstuna United DFF host Djurgardens IF DFF in what was the first fixture for the away team in the Damallsvenskan since the 2012 season. Despite Eskilstuna losing the Damallsvenskan’s top goal scorer of 2015, Gaëlle Enganamouit, to Rosengard, they came out on top with the match ending 2-1. Both goals were scored by their new striker, Mimmi Larsson.

Linköping kicked off their season with an impressive four goal haul. (Photo: Fotbollskanalen)

The state of play

This weekend’s results mean Linköping sit at the top of the table in joint first place with Piteå, who are on the same points and goal difference after week one.

Göteborg and Mallbacken are left joint bottom of the table, both with no points and a -2 goal difference. It is however very early days and it will be interesting to see how the standings change over the course of the season.