Ronaldo wants to end career at Real Madrid; set to sign new contract

With only hours before the UEFA Champions League final against city rivals Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid forward and Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he is ready to retire at Real Madrid. He is also willing to sign a contract extension until the end of his career.

Loyal until the End

The 31-year-old’s current deal expires in 2018. However, Ronaldo has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Manchester United for quite a long time, as well as some rumblings that he would return to the club where he started his career in Sporting Lisbon in his native Portugal.

''The other clubs can forget it. I’m going to retire at Real Madrid,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish channel LaSexta. “It would be smart of Real Madrid to renew my contract. I want to stay here," he added. “Four years ago, I wasn’t happy, but now I am content, and I don’t see any other club better than Real Madrid. No other club is better,” he acclaimed.

Ronaldo looking to lead Portugal to glory in France. Photo: UEFA

Milan and French Glory?

Ronaldo insists his strained thigh will be 100 percent for this weekend’s final against Atletico Madrid as he looks to win his third UEFA Champions League title, his second with Real Madrid and the clubs 11th overall title. Following the final at the San Siro, the 31-year-old will join and captain his native Portugal for the European Championships in France as they look to win a maiden Euros title, as he joins the side in Marcoussis for their training camp.

In their Group F, they are pitted alongside Iceland, Austria and Hungary as they are looking as the favorites to win the group. Ronaldo will be playing in his fourth European Championships for Portugal as the all-time top leading goalscorer.