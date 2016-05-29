Real Madrid (5) 1-1 (3) Atletico Madrid: Five things we learned

Real Madrid is on top of the world once again after winning a penalty shootout to see themselves win their 11th overall UEFA Champions League title over bitter rivals Atletico Madrid at the San Siro in Milan. So what did we learn from the performance?

1) This final saved Zidane's job

Zidane with UCL title. Photo: Getty

A lot of doubt and skepticism was made when Zinedine Zidane took charge of Real Madrid following the sacking of Rafa Benitez in the middle of the season. Many people have said that if he fails to win a trophy with Los Merengues in this season, that club president Fiorentino Perez would sack him only after taking charge for five months. In the end, with the title won in Milan, many doubters have been silenced.

The Frenchman has said his "positive attitude" played a big part in guiding his team to Champions League glory in that short time span and it helped out 100% with the motivation he has been able to give to the players.

2) Simeone can still be regarded as one of the best coaches in the world

Diego Simeone. Photo: MARCA

While Diego Simeone lost his second Champions League final, it goes without saying that you have to give credit when credit is due, and above all that it's what El Cholo has done this season; wonders. Having beaten the reigning champions FC Barcelona and a Pep Guardiola led Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively has been something that you have to give respect to the Argentine.

With his tactically perfect side and passion inside and outside the bench, he is someone who can be widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world because of the achievements he's made with Los Colchoneros, despite not winning a title this season. He would definitely be someone who could be on the podium at the Ballon D'Or next year as manager of the year.

3) Luka Modric was the key factor

Luka Modric. Photo: Getty

More than anyone else, Luka Modric was the most important player on the pitch in the 120 minutes in Milan. The Croatian has always been someone who has been very smart on the pitch and he did that in Milan, he was able to deceive Atletico. He was the one who could control the game and did it before Atletico closed him down. He is a player who has eyes behind his head, he can run a game with his eyes closed and was one step ahead of Atletico.

4) This final can motivate Antoine Griezmann at EUROS

Antoine Griezmann. Photo: Getty

Despite the fact that he missed the penalty in the first 90 of the match, the Frenchman can leave Milan with his head held high than low. Like Paul Pogba last year, the best player of his team will look forward to an amazing summer. Being an important player of the French national team in the European Championship on home soil can be something that probably motivate him heading into the Euros and look for glory as France look to win their country's second ever European Championship and for the first time since 2000.

5) Ronaldo, despite being anonymous, came up at the perfect moment

Ronaldo wins UCL for Real. Photo: The Guardian

The Portuguese star has always been someone who wants to be in the spotlight and he did that when he scored the decisive penalty against Atletico in the shootout. While he was someone that didn't show up in the 120 minutes of play, during the shootout, in the only way he could do it, he celebrated his third Champions League title and now looks highly motivated heading into Euro 2016 happening in a couple of weeks.