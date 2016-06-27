England 1-2 Iceland: Three Lions humiliated in biggest shock of Euro 2016

Well, I'd like to thank you very much for following our live commentary of this historic match - one that will not be forgotten by both nations for very different reasons. I've been Sam Smith, and I will be back soon with further coverage. Stay tuned for our report and reaction as England crash out of Euro 2016.

I feel harsh not talking about Iceland but that England performance was abysmal. Much work will need to be done. Arguably more embarrassing than the 2014 World Cup performance.

Massive credit goes to Iceland. They defended well, took their chances and have ultimately humiliated a team that were expected to do very well.

Wow, wow, wow. Where to start? England were abject, Iceland were magnificent. That is a hugely famous victory for a Country with the same population as the likes of Leicester and Croydon. Roy Hodgson's position is untenable.

FT: Ball goes wide and there referee blows for full-time. ICELAND will play France in the quarter-final. England are OUT.

90+3'Vardy heads just wide! Took a deflection, corner.

90+2' Everything is being pumped into the box for England, everyone is forward.

Iceland are very calm here, defending really well.

90' THREE added minutes.

88' Traustason replaces Bodvarsson. Bodvarsson does go off this time, it was in fact Sigthorsson who was replaces earlier.

87' Harry Kane puts another free-kick into the first couple of rows behind the goal.

86' Iceland playing the ball towards the dugout or the corner flag every time they get hold of it.

86' Marcus Rashford replaces Wayne Rooney.

84' Hart has to be at his best to deny Gunnarsson. Could, should be 3-1.

83' poor touch from Kane on the edge of the box. Nothing is going right here.

82' Rose looks to play the ball wide but nobody is there. No width at all.

80' ten minutes remaining. Iceland ten minutes away from a famous victory. England ten minutes away from a humiliating defeat.

79' Big chance for England: Wilshere picks out Kane in the box, but the forward heads straight at the goalkeeper.

77' Bjarnason replaces Bodvarsson.

76' Iceland are still giving it a very good go here. Attacking, searching for a third when many would expect them to be camped on the edge of their own box.

75' Kane is outmuscled in the area, asks for a penalty. Not given - correctly.

Marcus Rashford is preparing to come on. Without sounding too cliche, if there was ever a time for the youngster to write his name in England folklore, it's now.

71' Rooney's eventual cross is far too deep. The England captain has lost the ball too many times in this second half.

70' ?Vardy runs through on goal but a superb Sigurdsson last-ditch tackle denies him. Corner for England.

68' Wilshere tries his luck from 25 yards, but it goes wide. England not even creating good chances here, they seem frustrated and have seemingly run out of ideas. Not good. Iceland coping well and so much credit has to go to them.

66' Erm, maybe it isn't. Kane's attempt goes about ten yards wide.

65' Gunnarsson earns a yellow card for conceding a free-kick 30 yards from his own goal. This is Harry Kane territory.

63' Wilshere tries to play a ball between the central defenders to Vardy, but the Leicester man is crowded out.

62' Walker takes too long to cross and it is deflected away to safet. Iceland go forward but a nudge on Cahill switches possession once again. Frantic game that needs a calm head to take control.

60' Talking of Vardy, here he comes. He replaces Sterling who has had a much better game.

This feels a lot like the game against Slovenia in qualifying. England were 2-1 down but Jack Wilshere's double secured a 3-2 win. England fans will hope for the same outcome here.

Possibly time for Jamie Vardy?

Almost 3-1! R. Sigurdsson attempts a bicycle kick from close range, but fortunately it's straight at Joe Hart.

55' Iceland have a corner.

Must say, Kane on set-pieces is rather frustrating now. Just do not see the point of it. He offers a whipped ball at pace, but is rather more adept at attacking crosses - rather than supplying them.

50' Kane's free-kick is poor, although he gets a second attempt at goal as Wilshere picks up the clearance, crosses for the Tottenham forward but his header is straight at the 'keeper.

50' Rose is bundled over, winning a free-kick in a dangerous position.

47' Sturridge earns a yellow card for a lunging challenge.

46' Iceland get us underway. Huge, huge half for both nations.

Second half is imminent. Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere replaces Eric Dier in yet another half-time substitution.

England 1-2 Iceland. Can you believe it? We knew it would be tough, but we certainly didn't expect this. Rooney's penalty inside five minutes gave England the perfect start, but not much has gone right since then. Ragnar Sigurdsson equalised 34 seconds later and then Sigthorsson turned the score around in the 19th minute. The Three Lions now have to turn the game around to stay in the competition and avoid an embarrassment. We'll find out soon as we have the second half live. Stay tuned!

45' Half-time!

44' Rooney can't divert a volley towards goal from Walker's cross.

43' Sturridge's cross for Alli is overhit but almost heads towards the top corner. Goalkeeper is forced to hold onto the ball.

38' Smalling heads over from close range.

38' G. Sigurdsson concedes a free-kick in a similar position to the earlier one, then earns himself a yellow card for not allowing Rose to take it quickly.

36' Gylfi Sigurdsson now has a go, but his 25 yard effort is held by Hart.

35' Rooney bends an effort just wide.

28' Great move by England sees Alli play the ball wide to Sturridge; the Liverpool man crosses to Kane whose volley is well saved - tipped over by the goalkeeper.

A highlighted threat pre-match was Gunnarsson's long throws. The Cardiff City man has had two attempts now - one of which led to the first goal - and England are struggling to deal with them.

24' Another ball into the England box causes uncertainty. Hart eventually earns a free-kick under challenge from the first scorer, Sigurdsson.

21' Flicked away by an Iceland defender and England have another corner.

21' England now have a free-kick in a wide position. Kane stands over it and will whip it in at pace...

What is going on? Sigthorsson places a shot into the corner, although Hart will be disappointed not to have kept it out. England need to re-group - and fast.

GOAL FOR ICELAND!

17' Kane now has an effort from a similar angle, the ball flies over.

15' CLOSE! Trememdous effort from Dele Alli, chesting down the clearance before volleying inches over from 20 yards.

14' Kane wins another corner, although looked as though the ball hit him last.

13' Rooney's corner is superb - two players throw their heads at the ball but completely miss it.

12' Harry Kane wins a corner.

09' Only just caught my breath after that start. England were desperate for an early goal, but the last thing they would have wanted was an equaliser 34 seconds later!

Wow, wow, wow. Iceland are level almost straight away! Gunnarsson's long throw is flicked on by Arnason, and Ragnar Sigurdsson taps home from inside six yards.

GOAL FOR ICELAND!

Superb start from England, ahead inside five minutes.

ROONEY SCORES!!

Sturridge plays a wonderful through ball to Sterling, who is brought down by Halldórsson.

04' PENALTY FOR ENGLAND!

02' Sturridge has England's first effort: cutting inside from the right but his shot is weak and rolls wide.

England fans belting out a rendition of 'Don't take me home'. England certainly do not want to go home tonight.

01' Kick-off! England get us underway.

National anthems currently taking place. Iceland's first, then England's God Save the Queen.

Kick-off is imminent.

25 minutes until kick off and the nerves are starting to build.

England, quite amazingly, have failed to win a knockout game since 2006. A Beckham free-kick saw of Ecuador at the World Cup in Germany before they were infamously beaten by Portugal in the quarter-final.

Hodgson's job is currently on the line and a shock defeat tonight will surely spell the end of his time in charge. Here's Sam Smith's piece on why: https://t.co/ToWqzGJvz5

An early goal could be vital for England tonight. Iceland will sit back and look to counter-attack, meaning the Three Lions could get frustrated as every minute passes without scoring.

A big milestone in the England team tonight sees Wayne Rooney equal David Beckham's record of 115 caps - making him England's joint most-capped outfield player. Peter Shilton still holds the overall record, earning 125 caps. Rooney captains England tonight, starting in a three-man midfield alongside Dele Alli and Eric Dier.

A couple of familar faces in that Iceland team: Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson is their key player, while Kari Arnason has featured for Plymouth Argyle, Aberdeen and more recently Rotherham United, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson currently features for Charlton Athletic.

Iceland team looking to cause a huge upset is as followed: Halldórsson; Sævarsson, Árnason, R. Sigurdsson, Skúlason; Gudmundsson, G. Sigurdsson, Gunnarsson, Bjarnason; Sigthórsson, Bödvarsson.

Expecting team news from the Iceland camp imminently.

The England XI is as we expected. Hodgson uses the same team that started the tournament, with the exception of Daniel Sturridge replacing Adam Lallana. The team in full: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Smalling, Rose; Alli, Dier, Rooney; Sterling, Kane, Sturridge.

Predicted Iceland line-up: (4-4-2) Halldórsson; Sævarsson, Árnason, R. Sigurdsson, Skúlason; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, G. Sigurdsson, Bjarnason; Bödvarsson, Sigthórsson.

Predicted England line-up: (4-3-3) Hart; Walker, Smalling, Cahill, Rose; Dier, Rooney, Alli; Sturridge, Kane, Sterling.

Both managers have the luxury of full-strength squads for this game, with Alfred Finnbogason returning to the Iceland side after suspension. Lagerbäck is likely to stick with the same side that beat Austria, while Hodgson could make sweeping changes to the English starting eleven once more; the veteran coach did similar in their final group game.

Lars Lagerbäck spoke to the media before the game, discussing his own relationship with his opposite number: "I've known Roy since 1976 and we met each other often in Sweden." He added, "We've been in contact now and then for many years, although not as much in recent times when we've been around the world." Lagerbäck also told of how excited his side are, "They are looking forward to the game and in the team meetings we've started to focus more and more on taking another step."

Roy Hodgson recognises just how important this game will be, "Tomorrow's result will be significant [for me], but most of all for the team and the country." He continued, "We want to stay in the tournament, we're good enough, but we must get results and that starts tomorrow." Hodgson accepts that they are "favourites", and that Iceland "will be the underdogs". However, he concluded, "Regardless it will be a difficult game and they will be hard to beat."

Eidur Gudjohnsen enjoyed huge success in England during his playing career. | Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

These two countries have met just twice before on the international stage, with a record very favourably in England's corner. They drew their initial meeting 1-1 back in 1982, with Arnor Gudjohnsen - Eidur's father - and Paul Goddard on the scoresheet. In 2004, it was a completely different story as the English won 6-1. Heidar Helguson grabbed the solitary Icelandic goal, as Wayne Rooney and Darius Vassell both grabbed a brace. Frank Lampard and Wayne Bridge also found the back of the net.

Both teams came out of the group stages in second place with five points, though it was looking high likely that they would have snuck through in third place. Iceland won their game with Austria in the final minute, as Arnor Ingvi Traustason gave them their inaugural win in the nation's major tournament debut. For England, it was slightly more serene. Despite dropping points against Russia and Slovakia, a last-gasp Daniel Sturridge goal sank Wales and was enough to see them through.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of England's Euro 2016 last 16 clash with Iceland from the Stade de Nice, Nice. The two sides are battling it out to avoid an early exit, with Iceland gunning for a first-ever knockout round win at a major tournament, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. It is a massive occasion for that and many more reasons, and we'll bring you plenty of build-up, team news and other goings on ahead of kick-off at 20:00 BST. I'm Sam Smith, and I will be taking you through the game.