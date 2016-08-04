Leipzig loan out Damari and Jung

On Thursday, RB Leipzig announced the departure of two players on temporary deals.

Anthony Jung is heading for fellow Bundesliga outfit, FC Ingolstadt 04. The other move has seen Omer Damari join sister side, New York Red Bulls on loan also.

Both players were expected to leave Leipzig this summer, though Jung may not return; Ingolstadt have inserted the option to purchase the defender.

Jung hoping for more playing time in Ingolstadt

Despite being a regular in past, Jung has lost his starting spot due to the arrival of Marcel Halstenburg at the beginning of last season.

The left-back was a staple of the Leipzig side that won promotion from the 3. Liga in 2013-14, and even scored the goal that secured their rise.

Given that the 24-year-old has gone to a fellow Bundesliga club, it does suggest that Ingolstadt are getting a very good loan deal with Jung.

His set-pieces are another major asset to his well-rounded game and should see him feature on a regular basis for die Schanzer.

New York Red Bulls welcome Omer Damari to the club. | Image source: NYRB

Damari keen to show his worth

The Israeli forward is the first player in the Red Bull franchise to play for Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and now New York Red Bulls.

Damari enjoyed prolific goalscoring form in Austria, especially with Austria Wien, but failed to get the chance in order to show his worth with Leipzig.

"We’re really looking forward to Omer joining the team,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Ali Curtis. “We follow a lot of the Red Bull-associated clubs pretty closely."

He added, "We’ve gotten to see him play on a number of occasions, and we think he can add a lot of quality to what we’re doing in the final third.”