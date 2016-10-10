Ivica Olic set to miss Fortuna Düsseldorf clash, could miss Stuttgart game

Ivica Olic has been ruled out for up to two weeks with knee problems, according to kicker.

The ex-Bayern Munich star will miss this weekend's clash against Fortuna Düsseldorf, and could possibly be out for 1860’s trip away to high-flyers, VfB Stuttgart.

1860 Munich currently sit 14th in the 2. Bundesliga table, and the loss of their veteran striker Olic could mean even more bad news for the Bavarian side.

Slow start for Olic at 1860

Having joined from Hamburger SV in the summer of 2016, Olic has appeared eight times for 1860, seven of those appearances in the league and the other in the DFB-Pokal.

Unfortunately for Olic, and 1860, his goalscoring exploits of old have faded, with the Croatian failing to find the net at all this season, though he has one assist to his name.

The Lions will be hopeful that Olic can return from his injury promptly and find his shooting boots for seasons gone by.

Can Andrade make an impact?

With Olic having played the most minutes out of any forward in the 1860 side, could his injury come as a blessing in disguise and allow fringe players to make their mark?

Victor Andrade is a name that has been on the lips of world football fans for a while now. The Brazilian graduated from Santos’ academy around the same time Neymar did, and had similar hype. However, as one took the limelight on in his stride ,the other seemingly faded - could a drop down in leagues provide a welcome opportunity for Andrade to rekindle his Santos form?

So far this season, the 21-year-old has managed just 95 minutes and netted one goal - one goal more than Olic. The Brazlian swapped Portugal for Germany and the loanee will surely be ready to put his stamp on the 2. Bundesliga and this appears to be the perfect opportunity.