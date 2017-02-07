Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha BSC Preview: Who will make it to the next round?

The DFB-Pokal is underway this week including the match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC as both teams are looking to advance to the next round.

In the Bundesliga, the pair are battling for European spaces, where Hertha are only one point behind Dortmund in what promises to be an exciting encounter this Wednesday evening.

Dortmund will be trying to extend their dominance at their home ground after their hard-fought victory over RB Leipzig last weekend, whereas the visitors will be trying their best to finally celebrate an away win again.

Kalou joins the squad despite back problems

Hertha BSC coach Pal Dardai was very relieved after their 1-0 victory over FC Ingolstadt 04 at home in the Olympiastadion. Though there is a possibility of a few personal changes, Dardai however did not reveal many details during the press conference.

"Personal changes will be made after our final training session before the match," said the Hungarian. However, there was a question-mark behind Salomon Kalou, as the Ivorian is suffering from back-problems. The 31-year-old will still join the team in case his problems improve. Coach Dardai could bring in Genki Haraguchi or Valentin Stocker to fill Kalou's void.

No revenge for last year

Hertha's 0-3 defeat over last year's semi-final at home to Dortmund surely took a while to process. Die Alte Dame and the fans were really close to their dream; the Final at home in the Olympiastadion. Nevertheless, tomorrow's clash between the teams shall not be a revenge for last year. "This is another situation and another year. Last year, we were battling for the final", said the Hertha coach. "Back then, they were too fast and too good," he remembers.

Hertha are happy with their role as an underdog. "We have our plan and won't park the bus, we'll go into the game with no pressure," explained the former Hertha player during the press conference. "We want to start off better and win more man-to-man challenges than in last years semi-final."

Götze with muscular problems, Bürki plays

Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel will most probably not change much from his last weeks winning team against RB Leipzig. Though, he might have to pass on German International Mario Götze: "Mario has not trained today due to muscular problems, he'll be tight for tomorrow."

Gonzalo Castro, however, is back in training and could be an option again. The BVB coach also revealed that 'keeper Roman Bürki will be playing instead of Roman Weidenfeller: "We want to keep him in the rhythm." Sebastian Rode (groin problems) and Nuri Sahin (just started team training) will definitely not be available tomorrow.

Fan trouble won't tarnish the atmosphere

The misbehavior of the Dortmund fans towards the Leipzig support last week caused a lot of discussion and concern at the BVB headquarters. Whether verbal or physical attacks, Borussia Dortmund made clear that they disassociate themselves from actions like these. Yet, last week's incidents shall not affect the match. "We need our fans, we need their support. What we don't need are incidents such as the ones like last week," said Tuchel. Nevertheless, he refuses "to see the yellow wall with different eyes".

Hertha's sporting director Michael Preetz also expressed his thoughts on last weeks incidents: "Those were unattractive scenes. We hope and appeal to our fans that it remains quiet on Wednesday just like it was in all of our games before."

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund (4-1-4-1): Bürki; Pisczek, Sokratis, Bartra, Schmelzer; Weigl; Pulisic, Castro, Guerreiro, Reus; Aubameyang.

Hertha BSC (4-2-3-1): Jarstein; Pekarik, Langkamp, Brooks, Plattenhardt; Stark, Skjelbred; Haraguchi, Stocker, Kalou; Ibisevic.

