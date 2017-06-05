Borussia Dortmund sign France Under-18 centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou on a free transfer

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain after the youngster signed a five-year contract with the German club.

Zagadou will be integrated into Dortmund's first-team setup

The France Under-18's contract with the Paris club is set to expire at the end of June and Dortmund have moved swiftly to secure his signature ahead of the upcoming season.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website that Zagadou "will be a full member of our professional squad from July" and that the transfer was made "with the future in mind".

Zorc added that coaching staff "are fully convinced of the player's abilities" and are looking forward to "helping him to take the next steps of his footballing development as a BVB first-team player".

Zagadou will be hoping to emulate fellow Frenchman Ousmane Dembele following his breakthrough with Dortmund.

Youngster looking forward to the next stage of his career

Zagadou has turned out for the French national side from U16-18 level, making 31 appearances in total for the three sides and scoring twice in the process, with both goals coming for the U16 squad.

He most recently captained the U18 side in their 3-0 defeat to Portugal on April 21, which is the only match that he has lost while playing for the U18's.

Zagadou also spoke to bvb.de upon signing for the Black-Yellows, saying that he made the decision to join last season's third placed side as they "repeatedly succeed in integrating young players into the first team."

"I'm very excited aboutt my new team-mates, the impressive stadium and the famous fans", said the defender, who went on to say that he hopes to "mature into an established professional footballer in Dortmund."

Zagadou becomes Dortmund's third signing ahead of the 2017/18 season following deals for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and Bayer Leverkusen defender Omer Toprak earlier in the transfer window.