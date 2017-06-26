Hamburg seal deal for Germany U21 goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck

Hamburg have completed the signing of Germany U21 goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck from 2.Bundesliga side FC Kaiserlautern, with the 22-year-old penning a four-year deal with the club.

Youngster keen to develop in the Bundesliga

The keeper has been on international duty at the Euro U21 Championships in Poland this month and could be part of the Germany team to face England on Tuesday.

Pollersbeck spoke to Hamburg's official website following the confirmation of his move, saying that he is "looking forward to a new chapter in the Bundesliga with Hamburg" and hopes that he and the club can "achieve our aims together."

He added that he wishes to "thank Kaiserslautern for the last few years" and added that he wishes the club "all the best for the coming season."

Pollersbeck made 31 appearances for Kaiserslautern in the 2.Bundesliga last season, keeping 14 clean sheets as the Red Devils finished 13th.

He has made five appearances for the Germany U21 side thus far although he could add to that tally should he be picked in the upcoming Euro U21 Championship semi-final.

HSV staff have faith in a player earmarked for the future

HSV's sporting director Jens Todt also spoke to the club's website following Pollersbeck's arrival, describing the new signing as a "young and very talented goalkeeper" and admitted the club have been "observing him for a long time".

Todt added that the club "are convinced of his qualities" as the 22-year-old "showed his potential with Kaiserslautern last season".

The addition of Pollersbeck follows key man Rene Adler's move to Mainz 05 following a five year spell with Hamburg after his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

The stopper is the club's first signing of the summer transfer window, although Johan Djourou, Matthias Ostrzolek and Adler have all departed the club on free transfers.