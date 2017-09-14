RB Leipzig 1-1 AS Monaco: Die Roten Bullen held in Champions League debut

RB Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw in their inaugural Champions League game against AS Monaco as two quickfire goals in the first-half ensured the points were shared at the Red Bull Arena.

Leipzig took the lead 33 minutes in as winger Emil Forsberg raced down the left-hand side on the counter-attack before bursting into the box and smashing past Diego Benaglio at the near post.

Monaco levelled the game almost instantly from kick-off however, as Djibril Sidibe's cross was bundled over the line by Youri Tielemans for his first goal in Monaco colours.

Leipzig take the lead in their first Champions League match

The Bundesliga side made four changes to the side that beat Hamburger SV 2-0 on Saturday afternoon as BrumaJean-Kévin Augustin, Naby Keïta and Bernardo made way for Youssuf Poulsen, Lukas Klostermann, Stefan Ilsanker and Forsberg.

Leonardo Jardim made three changes to the side that fell to a 4-0 defeat against OGC Nice with Almamy Touré, Tielemans and Benaglio replacing Thomas Lemar, Rony Lopes and Daniel Subasic.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men looked to impose themselves on the game in the opening 15 minutes and enjoyed the lions share of possession against a Monaco side who were set up to counter, but failed to create any clear chances until 24 minutes in.

A corner from the left hand-sde was whipped into the area and striker Poulsen rose highest to meet the ball, sending his header yards wide of Benaglio's goal.

Die Roten Bullen scored their first ever Champions League just after the half-hour mark, as Forsberg hit Monaco on the counter and ran free down the left-wing before blasting in at the near post, leaving keeper Benaglio with no chance.

 