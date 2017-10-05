Georgia vs Wales Preview: Crucial game for Bale-less Welsh in World Cup qualifying

Wales travel to Georgia in the first of their two crucial World Cup qualifying games.

Wales currently sit second in Group D, behind Serbia and above Republic of Ireland, but currently do not qualify for the play-offs as they haven’t picked up enough points against the top five teams in the group.

Wins against Georgia and against Republic of Ireland will boost their chances, but they will have to do so without their star man.

No Bale no party?

Chris Coleman’s side will be without Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale for both fixtures.

Wales did well to dispel the ‘one man team’ myth during Euro 2016, reaching the Semi-Finals with outstanding performances from Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter and Joe Allen among several others.

However, Wales have not won a game without Bale since 2013, and he will be a significant loss ahead of their most important World Cup games in over 50 years.

Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn could replace Bale in the starting side, after impressive performances off the bench against Austria and Moldova, but Coleman seems hesitant to slot him there.

Hal Robson-Kanu could play alongside Sam Vokes, with Ramsey making up the attacking trident. 

 