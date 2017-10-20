The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: N - Johan Neeskens
Johan Neeskens was nicknamed 'Johan Segon'

It’s rare to witness players taking pride in being the second best player in the world, isn’t it? Ask any of the current top three or four players in the world, they would hardly be happy with not being the best player of the best, no matter how good they are. It’s obvious that they would want to be number one, that they would hate being overshadowed by anyone.

When, following a move to Barcelona in 1974, Johan Neeskens was asked about how he felt when being called ‘Johan Segon’ by local fans and being overshadowed by the presence of Johan Cruyff, the wavy-haired midfielder coolly replied: “I don’t mind being the second greatest player in the world”

For many, the reply may well seem a sign of gilded modesty. And while this certainly was the case, it was also a clear indication of how colossal a team player this man was.

Never to stop for a single second on the pitch, Neeskens embodied everything that Rinus Michels’ Total Football needed to give the impression of being a well-oiled machine. When Cruyff stood for the glorious turns and outrageous pieces of footballing magic, Neeskens’ ruthless pressing completed the jigsaw.