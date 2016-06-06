Best player in the European Championship: Xavi, the master of puppets
Photo: Javier Robles (Vavel Spain)

Xavi Hernandez. The most intelligent player to ever grace a football pitch. It’s going to be difficult to find a player like him again, whilst it will be a long time until we see someone remotely similar. Without a doubt, his national team will miss him in the European Championship that takes place in France. All the honours collected by the Spaniard owe it to his great vision, which resulted in mesmerising assists. Xavi was already five moves ahead of the next play. The Barcelona product started by playing in the most advanced positions on the pitch at their famous La Masia academy, before being reconverted to a deeper role.

Xavi at La Masia | Photo: FC Barcelona
Xavi at La Masia | Photo: FC Barcelona

La Computadora (The Computer) as he is known, may not be renowned for his pace or strength, but for what he lacks in that, he makes up for with vision and technical ability. Xavi could pick a pass that no-one else could see. Roll back to 15 November 2000, Xavi made his Spain debut in a friendly against Netherlands at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, and since then, the player would soon develop into the Xavi Hernandez football fans around the world know him for.

His next stop on the international stage was Korea – Japan World Cup in 2002. Then Spain manager José Antonio Camacho progressively gave Xavi more and more leadership, which developed the Spaniard into a dynamic player.

Xavi in Korea/Japan World Cup | Photo: UEFA
Xavi in Korea/Japan World Cup | Photo: UEFA

Neither Iñaki Sáez nor Frank Rijkaard had faith in the midfielder at club level, with both dropping Xavi further and further back from the forward line, placing him in a more recuperative role (in which he didn’t stand out). Both trainers wanted a more incisive, aggressive style of football which operated in using wide midfielders, as a result, Xavi failed to live up to the hype at club level. It was during the 2006 World Cup in Germany when Xavi shone under Luis Aragonés, who gave him much more confidence. Every play had to pass through the puppet master.

After winning the U20 World Cup and receiving a gold medal at the Sydney Olympics, his next triumph came in the form of Euro 2008, which resulted in Xavi being named ‘Player of the Tournament’ where Spain beat Germany in the final.

Cover in press after Euro 2008 win | Photo: Spanish Federation
Cover in press after Euro 2008 win | Photo: Spanish Federation

His way of playing, his vision of the game, his intelligence all contributed towards Xavi controlling the game. Control, tactical awareness and pin-point passing meant that the Spaniard was now one of the most talked about players in world football. At the time, there was no player that came close to having the passing ability that Xavi possessed.

Short, long, through balls, Xavi could play any type of pass from anywhere on the pitch, with an average of 90% pass completion rate during his international career. Not only could he dictate play as it happened, Xavi also had the ability to record assists from dead-ball opportunities – whilst occasional scoring the odd free-kick.

España rejoices...

Xavi’s role in the national team did not stop there. In 2010, he became world champion and was chosen amongst the best XI of the tournament. Xavi appeared for La Roja for the 100th time on 25 March 2011 in a qualification match for the European Championship 2012, in which Spain would triumph again.

Hosted in Poland and Ukraine, Xavi created a special partnership with club teammate Andres Iniesta, whilst the Barcelona midfielder was chosen as ‘Player of the Tournament’. Two years later, he announced his retirement.