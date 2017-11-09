France vs Wales Preview: Potentially Coleman’s last Wales crusade begins against Les Bleus

Wales travel to France to start what could possibly be Chris Coleman’s last couple of fixtures in charge of his country.

Coleman previously said that the 2018 World Cup campaign would be his last in charge of the manager's homeland, and his contract is up after these two international friendlies.

However the players have attempted to persuade Coleman to stay on as manager, but the 47-year-old has not confirmed whether Tuesday’s friendly against Panama will be his last in charge.

Coleman has held talks with the Football Association of Wales about continuing on as manager, with negotiations set to continue later this month.

Contrasting form

France are in good form, having qualified as top of their group for the World Cup. They won their last two games against Bulgaria and Belarus, but they only beat each of them by a single goal.

Wales were in a run of three consecutive wins before the heart-breaking 1-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland which ensured that they would miss out of World Cup qualification.

Team news

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial was rewarded with a France recall after his recent impressive performances off the bench for United, while Karim Benzema remains exiled by coach Didier Deschamps.

While Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny has confirmed that he will retire from international duty following the World Cup.

For Wales, Gareth Bale, Hal Robson-Kanu, Jonny Williams, Emyr Huws and Lloyd Isgrove all miss out with injuries.

While youngsters Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks all feature in Coleman’s squad.

Quotes

Deschamps has said he will use their two games to experiment with his squad, adding: "I'm not searching for a starting XI, and the way things look now may have little to do with how things look in May. I know what's working and I don't have any areas where I feel there is serious amount of work to be done."

The France manager recently just signed a new contract, and continued with: "I will have a chance to see how different partnerships work and to hand out game time for as many players as possible. I will give game time to the vast majority of players - a bit, a lot, we'll see."

While Leicester City midfielder Andy King said that it is “massively important” for Coleman to stay on as Wales manager.

"You are well aware of what the players think of him as a man and a manager, the things he has achieved have been absolutely outstanding," King said.

"It's a good relationship we have going and hopefully one which will continue.”

Past meetings

Wales have recently enjoyed a wonderful summer in France at Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals only to be beaten by France’s eventual conquerors, Portugal.

This will be the fifth time the two nations have played each other, the last being in 1982.

In the last game, Wales were 1-0 victors in Toulouse, with Liverpool striker Ian Rush scoring the game’s only goal.

Predicted XIs

France: Mandanda; Jallet, Koscielny, Umtiti, Kurzawa; Tolisso, Matuidi; Mbappe, Grizemann, Martial; Giroud.

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies; Ledley, Allen, King; Lawrence, Vokes, Ramsey.

The game kicks off at the Stade de France on Friday, November 10th at 20:00.