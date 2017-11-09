France vs Wales Preview: Potentially Coleman’s last Wales crusade begins against Les Bleus

Wales travel to France to start what could possibly be Chris Coleman’s last couple of fixtures in charge of his country.

Coleman previously said that the 2018 World Cup campaign would be his last in charge of the manager's homeland, and his contract is up after these two international friendlies.

However the players have attempted to persuade Coleman to stay on as manager, but the 47-year-old has not confirmed whether Tuesday’s friendly against Panama will be his last in charge.

Coleman has held talks with the Football Association of Wales about continuing on as manager, with negotiations set to continue later this month.

Contrasting form

France are in good form, having qualified as top of their group for the World Cup. They won their last two games against Bulgaria and Belarus, but they only beat each of them by a single goal.

Wales were in a run of three consecutive wins before the heart-breaking 1-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland which ensured that they would miss out of World Cup qualification.

 