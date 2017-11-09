Sweden vs Italy Preview: Azzurri hoping to keep reputation alive against Swedes

Italy travel to Sweden for a place in next summer’s 2018 World Cup on Friday evening, as the Azzurri look to continue to appear at the tournament.

The Italians won the competition back in 2006. when it was hosted in Germany and have managed to qualify for every tournament since 1958.

This time, Gian Piero Ventura’s men will need to overcome a difficult challenge from their Nordic counterparts in a playoff game, after finishing second during the group stages.

Team News

Sweden will be heading into the crucial first-leg of at Friends Arena with discipline at the forefront of their minds.

Manager Janne Andersson has warned his stars to try and not receive any yellow cards during the tie, as six are on the verge of missing the final leg due to suspension.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Emil Krafth, Jakob Johansson, Martin Olsson and Jimmy Durmaz are all on thin-ice, as they all remain one caution away from missing the return fixture at the San Siro on Monday.

Mikael Lustig will miss the tie with a suspension, whilst Swansea City's Olsson is in a race to be fit following a hamstring strain.

 