Cameroon 1-1 Australia: Both sides left frustrated with disappointing draw

Cameroon and Australia played out a disappointing 1-1 draw in the Fifa Confederations Cup in St. Petersburg and now must wait and see how the other game in Group B ends to see what they must do in their final games.

After falling to defeats to Germany and Chile in their opening games, both sides knew that they needed to win the game but that didn't pan out as both sides failed to get a vital three points.

It took until injury time in the first half for the first goal of the game as Andre Zambo Anguissa netted Cameroon's first goal of the competition to give them a half-time lead.

Mark Milligan, though, equalised for the Socceroos from the penalty spot on the hour mark but neither side could go on and get a crucial winner to give them a chance of getting put of the group.

The first-half saw both sides fail to create many chances

The first half began very brightly which promised much as both sides looked to get off to a perfect start but as the half went on it became a very scrappy game.

It was a half that had hardly any chances as the Socceroos despite having most of the possession, failed to create a clear cut chance.

The Indomitable Lions also struggled to create much until the final few minutes of the first half when a great passing move between Benjamin Moukandjo and Vincent Aboubakar ended with Moukandjo seeing his shot well saved by Mathew Ryan.

It was clear it was going to take a moment of magic or a mistake for the first goal to happen and that proved true as Cameroon pounced on a mistake in the Australia defence.

Anguissa pounced on a mistake to give Cameroon a half-time lead

In injury time at the end of the first half, Cameroon took the lead when a long ball from Michael Ngadeu Ngadui found Anguissa, as the Australians tried to play offside, who in turn lifted the ball over Ryan into the back of the net to give his side a crucial lead in a big game for both sides.

Therefore at half-time, the Australians knew that they were going to need to play much better in the second half or face the prospect of an early exit from the competition, while Cameroon would have been hoping for more of the same.

Both sides missed big chances at the start of the second half

The Socceroos made a much better fist of the game at the start of the second half and they should have got an equaliser when good work from Mathew Leckie found Tomi Juric in the box in space but the striker blazed his shot over the bar when he should have done much better.

At the other end, Cameroon also posed a real threat and they should have scored a second goal themselves when good work from Christian Bassogog found Aboubakar in the box but the stiker put his shot wide when he should have scored.

It proved to be a very costly miss as only a few minutes later, the Socceroos did get an equaliser from the penalty spot after Ernest Mabouka brought down Alex Gersbach in the box.

Milligan equalised from the spot for the Aussies but the game ended in a disappointing draw

The Australian captain Milligan stepped up to take the penalty and confidently put it in the net past the diving Fabrice Ondoa much to the relief of his teammates.

After getting the equaliser though the Socceroos dropped off allowing Cameroon to have the ball but some determined defending from the Aussies meant that with much frustration, the game ended in a draw which really helps neither team going forward in the competition.